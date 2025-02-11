Chewing Ghee Roasted Cloves Can Help You Relieve This Health Condition Effectively

Cloves are a versatile spice that can provide several health benefits. They are high in antioxidants and several essential vitamins and minerals. Cloves are famous for their antibacterial properties that can help enhance oral health in many ways. Additionally, cloves can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels and improve liver health. Not many know that cloves can be used as an effective remedy for cold and cough.

In an Instagram video Dr. Chaitali Rathod, an Ayurvedic expert shared an effective remedy using cloves that can help you relieve cold and cough naturally. Read on to know all the details.

Cloves for cold and cough

"If you are tired with medications for coughing, you can use this remedy and get better," she wrote in the caption of the video.

According to Dr. Rathod, roast 1-2 cloves in desi ghee and chew one at a time for fast recovery.

Recommended dosage:

For children (above 6 years): 1-2 cloves per day

For adults and senior citizens: 2-3 cloves per day

"We can use this remedy for chronic cough and cold conditions for faster recovery, and also in other health conditions. Clove this safest spice as a food," mentioned Dr. Rathod.

Cloves contain eugenol, which can reduce inflammation in the respiratory system.

The anti-bacterial properties of cloves target the bacteria that cause infections. Clove oil can help loosen mucus and open airways.

She has further explained other health benefits of adding cloves to your diet. Some other notable health benefits of cloves include:

Cloves can help you get rid of bad breath and boost overall oral health

Cloves can help improve sensitivity which can make it easier to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

Studies suggest that cloves contain anti-cancer properties which may help reduce your risk.

Cloves can help reduce inflammation in the body

Cloves may help boost bone health

Adding cloves to diet can also help boost respiratory health

You can also sip clove tea, chew them or inhale chew steam to manage cold and cough.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.