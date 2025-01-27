Celebrity Trainer Shares Travel-Friendly Exercises To Do On Your Next Vacation

Due to a change in the schedule, many people experience laziness while on vacation. If you are physically active otherwise, your body may suffer from a few days of inactivity and being disciplined and consistent is important when it comes to working out. So, how can you fit in a few exercises while you don't have your usual setup? The answer lies with celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. In her latest Instagram post, she shared a video of her using Theraband for doing on-the-go exercises.

She says, "Today I want to share with you that one thing that I don't travel without - the theraband. I love travelling with this because A. It is so light. B. It becomes so tiny that it can fit anywhere in your travel bag and C. It enhances resistance, which increases your strength, builds flexibility and also tones your body. Let me show you some exercises that you can do when you are on the go or at home. She follows it by showcasing clips of her performing different exercises with a theraband which includes workout routines for shoulder, chest, bicep, abs, leg and more.

The side note read, "Introducing you to my favourite travel buddy—Theraband. Follow my full body workout and practice 15 reps and 3 sets for each exercise. Try them out and let me know your progress."

In her previous post, Yasmin Karachiwala shared some pilates exercises for both men and women. She starts with a single leg stretch, followed by a mermaid exercise. You can also try the plank to single-leg pike routine or simple exercise like swimming. In the caption, Yasmin wrote, "Breaking myths one exercise at a time. Pilates: not just for women! Real Men Do Pilates."

Try these workout routines for improved health and fitness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.