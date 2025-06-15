Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares 3 Tips To Follow Sattvic Diet Sustainably

Sattvic food, also called "Satvik Bhojan," is a vegetarian diet based on Ayurvedic principles, which promotes fresh, clean, and pure meals. It emphasises foods that support both physical and mental health and are easily digested. The Sattvic diet is popular among yoga practitioners because it is based on Ayurveda, which dates back more than 5,000 years to India. Sattvic diets usually include nutritious grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and seasonal, fresh fruits and vegetables. Meat, eggs, processed sugar, spicy foods, and fried foods are all avoided since they can irritate the gut health. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared why Sattvic food is simple, sensible, and sustainable in her recent Instagram post.

According to Rujuta Diwekar, Sattvic food is simple because it is home-made food which we have grown up eating, such as dal, chawal, and ghee for dinner, instead of soups and salads.

Sattvic food is sensible that is fresh, not packaged, and not processed, according to Rujuta. For example, upma, poha, idli, dosa, paratha for breakfast, and not packaged cereals and oats.

Last but not least, Rujuta added that Sattvic food is sustainable that is local, in season, comes with time-tested combinations, such as ragi in the monsoon, and not multi-grain breads.

The Sattvic diet is the most effective way to support mental, physical, and longevity health, per Ayurveda. Fresh, nutrient-dense foods, including fruits, vegetables, fresh fruit juices, sprouted whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and herbal teas, are all part of Sattvic diets.

Although the Sattvic diet is rich in foods high in nutrients, it excludes several nutritious items. For instance, the diet promotes abstaining from meat, poultry, fish, and eggs, all of which are good sources of protein, good fats, and other micronutrients.

Besides mindful eating habits, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar also offers simple strategies for waking up feeling energised. In a previous Instagram video, Rujuta gave her advice on how to wake up feeling rejuvenated and prepared to face the day.

Rujuta Diwekar began by stressing the value of eating wisely and early. She then highlighted how important it is to prepare evening snacks. Finally, Rujuta suggested setting up time on Sundays to organise your week's snacks.

