Celeb Health Coach Luke Coutinho Suggests This One Significant Change In Lifestyle For Better Health: Know What It Is

The only thing that will help in weight loss is lifestyle modification.

Lifestyle changes are a process that requires support, effort, time and patience. Once you are ready to make this significant change in your life, it is surely going to benefit you in the long-run. Although the difficult part about these changes is committing and following the goals that you set for yourself. Celebrity health coach Luke Coutinho has recently termed lifestyle as a new religion. In his recent Facebook video he had talked about a significant lifestyle change which is intermittent fasting.

Health coach in his video said that several fad diets like keto-diet, vegan diet, carnivore diet and many such diets have never been beneficial in future. Though, they might help in weight loss but as a matter of fact these diets are not healthy. Fad diets never work nor will they. The only thing that will help in weight loss is lifestyle modification. We all read and hear fancy things and get fascinated by them trying to implement in our lives. But a particular lifestyle will replace all the fad diets in the future. While some people call it a diet Luke Coutinho calls it a lifestyle. According to him, this lifestyle change will change lives, overall health, boost immunity and energy. Moreover, it will leave people with a feeling of well-being once they overcome small obstacles in their mind and most importantly change their mindset. The beauty of this lifestyle diet is that it has always existed, it's free, easy to incorporate and most importantly it offers several health benefits. He advises people to replace all their fad dangerous quick fix diets.

Top 4 health benefits of Intermittent fasting:

1. Prevents diabetes:

When you lose weight by intermittent fasting, you tend to become become more insulin-sensitive. It helps in lowering the blood sugar levels. When we eat, our body releases the insulin into the bloodstream to supply the cells with energy. But people who are pre-diabetic are insulin-resistant, which means their blood sugar levels remain elevated. Intermittent fasting may help those who are pre-diabetic because it requires the body to produce insulin less often. Therefore, if diabetes runs in your family, this type of diet can be extremely helpful.

Intermittent fasting is beneficial for diabetic patients

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Fights metabolic diseases:

Eating heavy meals or late night dinners before going to bed has been linked to weight gain and sleep disturbances. It can also cause acid reflux. Intermittent fasting can completely reset our circadian clocks. If you go to bed earlier and eat light meals your body can get time to repair itself. This also aids in digestion.

3. Weight management:

Intermittent fasting makes your body intuitive sense. The food we eat is broken down by enzymes in our gut and eventually ends up as molecules in our bloodstream. Carbohydrates, particularly sugars and refined grains, are quickly broken down into sugar, which our cells use for energy. As we do not eat between the meals, our insulin levels will go down and our fat cells can then release their stored sugar, which can later be used as energy. As our insulin levels go down we lose weight.

4. Heart diseases:

People who are able to fast for about ten to twelve hours( and then gradually increasing it to sixteen hours) regimen can shed those extra pounds , lowers blood pressure, total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, triacylglycerol concentration and thereby helps in maintaining in a healthy heart. Also, some people think that fasting means not eating, but in reality it means eating less. You can include fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet. When your fast is completed, you can eat a handful of nuts and healthy seeds.

Intermittent fasting helps in maintaining in a healthy heart.

Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.