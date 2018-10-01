Powerful Hacks To Curb Your Carb Cravings Right Now

At times you will realize thatyou are confusing your hunger with thirst.

Carbohydrates are the key to regulating blood sugar levels and providing energy to our bodies. Whether it's a plate of salty French fries, a fresh-baked cookie, a piece of chocolate, candies or a hot slice of pizza, you crave for these foods quite often. So you indulge in these foods, but soon you find yourself craving for another cookie or a packet of potato chips. This cycle of eating too many carbohydrates raises and lowers your blood sugar levels. Without carbohydrates, our bodies will rely on protein, breaking it down for energy instead of using it in its preferred role of growing and maintaining tissues. Satisfying your cravings all the time can become a habit, and it may be easy to eat sugary or carbohydrate-rich foods without thinking about the consequences. Once a person kicks this habit, by simply following a restrictive diet, the cravings usually end soon afterward. What is more important is eating the "right" kinds of carbohydrates which are beneficial for our overall health.

Here are some simple tricks that can curb your carb cravings:

1. Drink more water: At times you will realize that you are confusing your hunger with thirst. So try sipping on water as much as possible, iced herbal tea or green tea throughout the day. It will keep you dehydrated. It is also a great way to keep yourself busy, so that you do not turn to mindless snacking.

2. High soluble-fiber foods: Fiber slows the release of sugar into the blood, stabilizing blood sugar, curbing hunger, and cutting down on cravings. Ensure that you include foods like properly soaked beans, legumes, dark green leafy vegetables, and fruits that will stretch your stomach and empty it slowly. These foods will also keep you feel fuller and more satisfied for longer. Lastly, fiber is extremely important for gut and hormone health.

3. Vegetables: Eating vegetables especially those high in cellulose like dark leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables results in an increased intestinal bulk. Their high water content also increases the satiety levels. They also promote hormonal balance, help repopulate the gut, and give you phytonutrients which are not available elsewhere. On top of all that, they are also the most nutrient-dense foods out there. Need I say more?

4. Adequate sleep:Sleep is an important factor in how much ghrelin you produce, and to put it simply: the less sleep you get, the more ghrelin is produced and the hungrier you are. Sleep helps keeping stress at bay and is a fast train to emotional eating. Sleeping for eight to nine hours of sleep is one of the best things you can do for your waistline and overall health. Also try keeping a fixed bed-time for a sound and adequate sleep.

5. Protein: In order to control your cravings make sure you have adequate fat or protein with every meal or snack. For instance, try avocado, some cheese, nuts and seeds or olives for snacks. You can cook with canola, olive and most nut oils, as well as butter or coconut oil. Top the vegetables and other foods with butter, and use extra-virgin olive oil in your salad dressings. You can also enjoy eggs, fish chicken and dairy products. All of these fat and protein sources fill you up and keep you satisfied.

