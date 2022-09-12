Gynaecological Cancers: 7 Lifestyle Changes For Women To Lower Risk Of Gynaecological Cancers

Women Cancer: gynecologic cancer can affect the female reproductive organs

Cancer is a condition in which the body's cells multiply uncontrollably. Gynecologic cancer is the name for cancer that first appears in a woman's reproductive system. Cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal, and vulvar cancer are the five main kinds of gynecologic cancer. The extremely rare fallopian tube cancer is the sixth variety of gynecologic cancer.

Only cervical cancer has screening tests that can detect it early, when therapy can be most effective, of all the gynecologic cancers. Except for cervical cancer, there is no easy or accurate technique to screen for gynecologic cancers, so it's crucial to study the early symptoms and see if there are any measures you can undertake to lower your risk.

Women may be prone to certain cancer due to the presence of these organs. In this article, we discuss how certain lifestyle changes can lower the risk of women developing all these kinds of cancer.

7 Lifestyle changes to help you lower the risk of gynaecological cancers:

1. Be careful of HPV

Cervical, vaginal, and vulvar cancers are primarily brought on by infections with the human papillomavirus (commonly referred to as HPV). Ask your doctor about the HPV test and the HPV vaccine, which offer protection against the HPV types most frequently responsible for these cancers. It is ideal to limit the number of people you have intercourse with, and wear protection when you do.

2. Stop smoking

About 14 different cancers, including cervical, ovarian, vaginal, and vulvar cancers, are increased in risk by smoking. Furthermore, it harms almost all of your body's organs and organ systems. Even if you've smoked for a long time, giving up lowers your risk. Consult your doctor about methods or quitting aids that can help you stop smoking.

3. Communicate family history

A personal or family history of cancer or certain disorders may put you at higher risk for specific cancers as 5 to 10% of all cancers are estimated to be hereditary. If you have a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation, you can now undergo genetic testing to see whether you fall into the high-risk category for developing ovarian and breast cancer.

4. Take pap tests timely

In order to find cervical cancer in its early stages, the Pap test or Pap smear scans the cervix for aberrant cell changes. Every woman between the ages of 21 and 65 needs to have routine Pap tests as advised by their doctor. Women without a history of routine Pap testing are more likely to develop severe cervical cancer.

5. Eat right

Maintaining a nutritious diet rich in fruit, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains will help lower your risk of acquiring gynecologic cancer as well as other cancers. Avoid consuming unhealthy foods or foods that might be ultra-processed.

6. Stay active

Exercise helps maintain better health of your overall body and ensure improvement in your physical as well as mental health. 30 minutes of working out 5 times are encouraged for all ages. This helps improve your body's ability to fight off diseases as well.

7. Contact the doctor when needed

The majority of gynecologic cancers do not exhibit early signs and symptoms. Hence, you should contact a doctor as soon as possible if you encounter any of these symptoms as they could be signals of anything more serious.

Abnormal bleeding or discharge from the cervix

Pelvic pressure or pain

Back or abdominal pain

Bloating

Alterations in bathroom usage (increased urination, constipation, diarrhoea)

Vulval itching or burning

Changes to the skin or vulva's colour (rash, sores, warts, ulcers)

In conclusion, prevention is better than cure. Make sure to follow necessary measures that can help lower your risk of gynaecologist cancers.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.