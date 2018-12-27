Can You Reverse Fatty Liver Disease? Know How; These Foods Should Be Avoided To Cure A Fatty Liver

A proper diet plan can help cure fatty liver disease easily.

Highlights Alcoholic liver disease is caused due to excessive intake of alcohol Avoid refined sugars and processed meat Yet another reason to limit the intake of alcohol

What is fatty liver disease? As the name suggests, the disease is concerned with the liver. The disease damages the liver, preventing it from removing toxins from the body. It also prevents the liver to produce bile for the digestive system. When these functions are not performed properly, the risk of developing other problems becomes higher. There are two types of fatty liver disease: alcoholic liver disease and non-alcoholic liver disease. Alcoholic liver disease is caused due to excessive intake of alcohol. On the other hand non-alcoholic liver disease is likely to develop in people who are obese, suffering from diabetes, people who have high cholesterol or aged people. However, a proper diet plan can help cure fatty liver disease easily.

Also read: 10 Foods That Cleanse And Protect The Liver Naturally

Eliminate these foods from your diet if you want to cure fatty liver disease:

1. Sugar and added sugars:

Foods which have added sugars can lead to type 2 diabetes and increase the accumulation of fat in the liver. The foods include candy, pastries, ice cream, cupcakes and sweetened beverages. Added sugars are also found in packaged foods and baked goods. Try avoiding these sugars, such as fructose and corn syrup, as they can be harmful for your liver.

Added sugars are also found in packaged foods and baked goods.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Refined grains:

Refined grains such as white rice, white bread and white pasta should be eliminated from your diet. These grains undergo the process where the fiber content of the grains is removed. You can substitute them with healthy alternatives like brown rice, oatmeal, pseudo grains and legumes.

Also read: Liver Transplants: 7 Things You Need To Know About Liver Transplants

3. Fatty foods:

Fatty, high-calorie foods should be eliminated from your diet as they are unhealthy and have no nutritional value. These foods includes chips; French fries; fatty meats like bacon, beef, salamis, sausages, baked goods; and many packaged or processed foods, cheese sauces; whole milk; butter; sour cream, ice creams, and lard. You should stop eating these foods and instead opt for some healthy foods like eggs, oatmeal, yoghurt or nuts.

4. Meat:

Not all meats but processed meat and beef, pork, are all high in saturated fats. These fats should be avoided by people with fatty liver disease. Lean meats, fish, tofu, soya or tempeh make good substitutions, but wild, oily fish are some of the healthy alternatives.

5. Fried foods:

Excessive intake of fried or salty food may increase calories and the risk of weight gain. Also, oily foods could have a negative impact on your liver and overall health. You could some herbs or spices to enhance the flavour of the foods. These include lemon, vinegar, pepper or oregano. Also, instead of deep fried foods you can usually be baked or steamed your food.

6. Alcohol:

Yet another reason to limit the intake of alcohol. Alcohol is the primary risk factor for people with fatty liver disease. Alcohol affects the liver, contributing to fatty liver disease and other liver ailments, such as cirrhosis. A person with fatty liver disease should reduce or eliminate alcohol from their diet.

Yet another reason to limit the intake of alcohol.

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Here's A List Of Best And Worst Foods For Your Liver

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.