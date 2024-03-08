Can Yoga Boost Cognitive Function?

Bhujangasana can help reduce stress in the body and boost brain health

Yoga has been studied for its potential positive effects on cognitive function. Research suggests that yoga may contribute to improved cognitive function through various mechanisms. Yoga is known for its stress-relieving properties, and chronic stress has been linked to cognitive decline. It also often includes mindfulness and meditation practices, which can enhance attention, concentration, and overall cognitive abilities.

Certain yoga poses involve controlled breathing and movement, promoting increased blood flow to the brain. This improved circulation may positively impact cognitive function. It may also stimulate neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to reorganise and form new neural connections. This process is crucial for learning, memory, and cognitive flexibility. Read on as we share step-by-step yoga asanas you can perform for better brain health.

5 Yoga asanas that are believed to enhance cognitive function:

1. Adho Mukha Svanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

2. Vrikshasana

Stand straight

Raise your arms the hold them straight toward the ceiling

Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh

You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh

Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get

Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum

3. Paschimottanasana

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front

Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

4. Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

5. Sirsasana

Kneel down and grip onto your elbows

After that, lower the arms to the floor directly beneath the shoulders

Maintaining the position of the elbows, bring your hands together and interlace your fingers to create a triangle with your arms

Keep your elbows from flaring out

With the hands clasped behind the head, place it on the ground

Straighten your knees, point your hips upward, and curl your toes

Approaching your shoulders is the first step

The right knee should be brought into your chest, followed by the opposite knee

Your back will become straight as a result

Lift your legs to the heavens as you take a breath

While maintaining your feet a little in front of you, straighten your legs upward

Bring your attention to a stable point, ideally one that is at eye level

Take slow, smooth breaths and maintain the position for however long is comfortable

It's important to note that while there is evidence supporting the potential cognitive benefits of yoga, individual experiences may vary. Consultation with a healthcare professional is advisable, especially if you have pre-existing health conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.