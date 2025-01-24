Can Magnesium Supplements Improve Health? Know Benefits And Risks

From boosting athletic performance to supporting brain function, magnesium is crucial for your body in more ways than one. Getting enough magnesium improves moods, ensures better sleep, promotes heart health and helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Several foods are naturally loaded with magnesium. However, taking supplements can offer benefits for those with low intake. These days, health enthusiasts and influencers are also talking about the importance of magnesium across all social media platforms. Here, let's understand the importance of magnesium and things to consider before taking magnesium supplements.

Magnesium supplementation

Magnesium deficiency can have a drastic effect on your health. Therefore, those with magnesium deficiency are often prescribed supplements to prevent these side effects. Low levels of magnesium can contribute to:

Loss of appetite

Muscle cramps

Poor mental health

Increased risk of osteoporosis

Fatigue

Irregular heartbeat

High blood pressure

How much magnesium do you need?

According to the National Institutes of Health, men require 400mg while women require 310mg of magnesium per day.

Why are magnesium supplements gaining popularity?

For sleep:

As sleep-related issues have become more common than ever, magnesium supplements have gained popularity as an effective solution. Studies have highlighted that people with low magnesium levels are likely to experience sleep problems. Therefore, ensuring enough magnesium intake might help.

For women:

Magnesium is crucial for all. However, it can offer some additional benefits to women.

Magnesium supplements are known to help with premenstrual syndrome (PMS), pelvic pain and menopausal symptoms. Additionally, it can reduce the risk of osteoporosis which is quite common in women.

For mental health:

Research has shown that adequate magnesium intake can reduce depression symptoms. It can also improve mood and promote overall well-being.

Magnesium food sources:

Pumpkin seeds, dark chocolate, nuts, avocados, whole grains, leafy greens, legumes, dairy product, leafy greens and potatoes are good sources of potassium.

Do you really need supplements?

If you have been experiencing symptoms of magnesium deficiency, it is important to get your levels checked. One must consult an expert before adding supplements to their diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.