Can Air Pollution Affect Your Heart Health? Here's What You Can Do

When going out on high-pollution days, wear a mask with N95

Air pollution can significantly affect heart health by introducing harmful pollutants into the bloodstream. When inhaled, fine particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide, ozone, and other pollutants from vehicles, factories, and industrial sources can penetrate the respiratory system and enter the circulatory system. These pollutants can cause inflammation in blood vessels, promote plaque build-up, and lead to the hardening of arteries (atherosclerosis), increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Over time, exposure to polluted air can elevate blood pressure, exacerbate arrhythmias, and impair heart rate variability, which is vital for heart health. Additionally, air pollution is linked to oxidative stress, where free radicals damage cells and tissues, further straining cardiovascular function. People with preexisting heart conditions, children, and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of air pollution on the heart. Below we discuss some ways in which you can protect your heart from air pollution.

Tips to protect heart health from air pollution

1. Limit outdoor activities

Monitor air quality indexes (AQI) and try to stay indoors on days when pollution levels are high. Limiting outdoor activities reduces exposure to harmful particles that can stress the heart and arteries.

2. Exercise indoors

Physical activity is essential for heart health, but during days with high pollution, consider shifting your workout indoors. Use well-ventilated spaces or air-purified rooms to avoid inhaling polluted air that can negate the benefits of exercise.

3. Use air purifiers

Invest in a high-quality air purifier with a HEPA filter for your home, especially in bedrooms and living areas. Purifiers help reduce indoor pollutants and improve air quality, protecting your cardiovascular system from prolonged exposure to airborne toxins.

4. Create a green buffer

Planting trees and shrubs around your house can help filter out particulate matter and improve air quality. Certain plants, like peace lilies and spider plants, can absorb indoor pollutants, creating a cleaner, healthier environment.

5. Keep windows closed

Avoid opening windows during rush hours or when pollution is at its peak, especially if you live in urban or high-traffic areas. This prevents outdoor pollutants from entering your home and affecting your indoor air quality.

6. Wear a mask

When going out on high-pollution days, wearing a mask with N95 or similar filtration can help reduce inhalation of particulate matter and pollutants that can harm heart health. Masks can be especially beneficial in congested or industrial areas.

7. Stay hydrated

Drinking water regularly helps your body flush out toxins, including those from pollution. Adequate hydration supports the kidneys and liver in processing pollutants, reducing oxidative stress on your heart and vascular system.

8. Follow an antioxidant-rich diet

Foods high in antioxidants, such as berries, nuts, and leafy greens, combat oxidative stress caused by pollution. These nutrients support cardiovascular health by neutralising free radicals that can damage blood vessels and heart tissue.

9. Consider omega-3 supplements

Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish oil, flaxseed, and walnuts, have anti-inflammatory properties that can protect the heart from pollution-induced inflammation. Omega-3s support blood vessel function and can lower the risk of heart disease.

Implementing these practices can help mitigate the impact of air pollution on heart health, fostering a healthier environment for both you and your heart.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.