Britney Spears Shares She Has An Incurable Nerve Damage, Here's What She Said

Britney Spears shares she has nerve damage on the right side of her body

Britney Spears, a popular singer, revealed on Instagram that she has irreversible nerve damage on the right side of her body. The artist revealed her physical status while posting a dancing video. She admitted that her sleep has been impacted by nerve damage, but dancing has helped to lessen the agony.

In one of her recent Instagram posts she writes, “I'm dancing in time now Victoria ... yes ... nerve damage on the right side of my body ... there's no cure except God I guess ... nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don't get enough oxygen to your brain ... your brain literally shuts down blah blah blah old story ... in that place I didn't breathe when I was there ... nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb.”

She further discusses how her experience has been in the last 3 years of suffering from this condition. She explains, “ I wake up like 3 times a week in bed and my hands are completely numb ... nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head ... it stings and it's scary ... the last 3 years since I got out of that place l've been in a mild unconscious state ... I couldn't face it” She also explains how dancing has been in managing the condition by reducing the symptoms, “ it's funny though when I dance I don't feel the pain”.

“And although I don't move like I use to .... I truly believe my faith in it gave me strength ... by the grace of God I finally found a medication where l actually feel oxygen going to my brain and through my neck .. my eyes are more open now and I can hold my head up correctly.. I've done a good job trying to pull it off. Either way I'm getting a lot better, I can breathe …” Spears reassures.

Britney Spears was checked into a mental health institution back in 2019. The singer has claimed in court records over the years that the stay, which occurred during her 13-year conservatorship, was against her choice and necessary for her health. The singer has now discussed the long-term nerve damage she claims she received during her stint at the institution, which serves as an unexpected reason for her upbeat Instagram dancing videos as the one-year anniversary of the conservatorship termination approaches.

Look at her reel:

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.