Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022: What Is Wear It Pink? Risk Factors, Importance Of Breast Cancer Awareness & Early Screening

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022: Getting regular checkups can help identify early signs

Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is observed every October, aims to increase public understanding of the effects of breast cancer. Every two minutes, a woman is given a breast cancer diagnosis, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

What is wear it pink?

Women now have many more alternatives thanks to advances in research, surgical techniques, and clinical trials. The likelihood of a woman surviving increases with early diagnosis. In order to give their "girls" a fighting chance, women should perform regular breast self-examinations, especially during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Nothing can stop breast cancer from spreading. Around 55,000 women and 370 men would be told they have breast cancer this year in the UK, and 11,500 women and 80 men will pass away as a result. This explains the origin of wear it pink.

A future where all that changes can be made with your assistance. a time when survivors of breast cancer may see their offspring grow up. and make enduring memories with the ones they cherish. a more hopeful and less fearful future. By 2050, we hope to have a world where everyone who has been diagnosed with breast cancer is alive and receiving the help they need.

What's the importance of breast cancer awareness?

You probably encounter a lot of breast cancer-related information every October. This is advantageous as well as necessary. Breast cancer awareness is crucial because early identification, frequently through screening, can catch the illness when it is most curable.

What are the risk factors for breast cancer?

Being a woman and being older are the two primary risk factors for breast cancer as most breast cancers are found in women ages 55 and older. Personal/family history, ethnicity, breast density, and menstrual cycle history are uncontrollable factors that might raise the risk. Furthermore, having variations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 breast cancer genes raises the chance of getting breast cancer.

Birth control pill usage, hormone therapy beyond menopause, having kids, consuming alcohol, being overweight or obese, and not exercising are a few examples of risk factors that are lifestyle-related. A woman does not necessarily have breast cancer just because she has one or more risk factors.

How does breast cancer screening work?

Risk identification for all women should be conducted at age 30 to determine whether screening prior to age 40 is necessary. Women with an average risk of breast cancer should start getting screened at age 40.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) further screening may also be advantageous for women who have already received a breast cancer diagnosis, particularly if the disease was found at or before the age of 50. Breast cancer is often found using three tests. Each has distinct advantages and dangers. Women should discuss their best options with their doctor.

A mammogram is a breast X-ray examination used to identify and assess breast alterations. Depending on the tumour's size and the density of the breast tissue, it can be detected. In three-dimensional (3D) mammography, which is a sort of digital mammography, tiny segments of the breast are photographed from various angles using X-ray equipment, and then an image is reconstructed using computer software.

When a patient has thick breast tissue or is at high risk and cannot get an MRI, breast ultrasonography is frequently utilised in addition to mammography. High-risk women may be screened using a breast MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) in order to learn more about a worrisome spot seen on a mammogram or ultrasound.

Make sure to be watchful of any early signs and get screening whenever it seems necessary.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.