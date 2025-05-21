Boost Your Nutritional Intake By Making These Small Changes To Your Diet

Boosting your nutritional intake doesn't always require a complete diet overhaul which is small, consistent changes can add up to major improvements in health. By tweaking portions, swapping nutrient-poor foods for nutrient-rich ones, and paying attention to how foods are prepared and combined, you can maximise the benefits of what you eat. These small adjustments can improve your energy levels, immunity, skin health, and even mental clarity. In this article, we share a list of small changes you can make to your diet to improve your nutritional intake.

10 Small changes to improve nutritional intake

1. Swap refined grains for whole grains

Replace white rice, white bread, or refined pasta with brown rice, whole wheat bread, oats, or quinoa. Whole grains retain the bran and germ, providing more fibre, B vitamins, and essential minerals like magnesium and zinc, which support digestion and energy metabolism.

2. Add a handful of nuts or seeds daily

Incorporating almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, or chia seeds can boost your intake of healthy fats, plant-based protein, fibre, and antioxidants. These help reduce inflammation, stabilise blood sugar, and support brain and heart health.

3. Include a rainbow of veggies

Aim for 3–5 colours on your plate daily. Different colours represent different phytonutrients: orange for beta-carotene (good for eyes and immunity), green for folate and iron, purple for anthocyanins (great for brain health), and so on. More colours = more nutrients.

4. Upgrade your beverages

Swap sugary drinks and sodas with infused water, coconut water, or herbal teas. This reduces empty calorie intake while hydrating the body with beneficial compounds like antioxidants and electrolytes, depending on your drink choice.

5. Cook with healthy fats instead of unhealthy ones

Use cold-pressed oils like olive oil, mustard oil, or avocado oil in place of refined or hydrogenated oils. Healthy fats support hormone production, brain function, and the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K.

6. Start meals with a small salad or soup

Doing this not only increases your veggie intake but also curbs overeating by making you feel fuller. Fibre and water-rich starters help manage blood sugar levels and improve digestion, making nutrient absorption more efficient.

7. Choose fermented foods

Add yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, or homemade pickles to your diet. These are rich in probiotics that enhance gut health, which plays a crucial role in nutrient absorption and immune function.

8. Switch to lean protein sources

Cut back on processed or fatty meats and choose fish, legumes, tofu, eggs, or skinless poultry. Lean proteins provide essential amino acids, B vitamins, and minerals without the excess saturated fats and preservatives.

9. Snack smarter

Replace chips or cookies with roasted chickpeas, fruit slices with nut butter, or dark chocolate with almonds. These options provide a better balance of protein, fibre, and healthy fats to keep you full and energised.

10. Mind portion sizes and eat mindfully

Sometimes it's not just what you eat, but how much and how you eat it. Eating slowly and recognising true hunger cues helps prevent overeating and allows better digestion. Smaller, more nutrient-dense meals improve nutrient uptake over time.

The key lies in being intentional with food choices and gradually building better habits that stick long-term.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.