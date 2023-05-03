Bone Health: Summer Drinks To Help Manage Arthritis Inflammation

Hot and humid summer weather can worsen the symptoms of arthritis such as inflammation

Summer cannot directly cause arthritis inflammation, but the hot and humid weather can worsen the symptoms of people who already have arthritis. High temperature and humidity lead to dehydration, which can make the joints stiffer and more painful. In addition, higher levels of humidity can increase the atmospheric pressure, which can cause stiffness and aches in people with arthritis.

However, certain dietary choices may help reduce arthritis inflammation and alleviate discomfort in summer. One such way is by making sure you consume the right liquids. Continue reading as we share best summer drinks to help you manage arthritis.

8 Drinks that will help manage arthritis:

1. Green tea

Rich in anti-inflammatory compounds, green tea has been shown to reduce the joint pain and inflammation associated with arthritis. Drink it hot or cold with a drizzle of honey or a squeeze of lemon for added flavour.

2. Ginger tea

Ginger has potent anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce arthritis pain and stiffness. To make ginger tea, simply steep fresh ginger root in hot water for a few minutes, then strain and enjoy.

3. Turmeric milk

Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory compound that has been shown to be effective in managing arthritis pain. Turmeric milk is a popular Indian remedy for joint pain, and can be made by simmering turmeric powder with milk, honey, and a pinch of black pepper.

4. Cherry juice

Cherries are high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, making them a great food for managing arthritis. Drink cherry juice or eat fresh cherries to reap the benefits.

5. Pineapple juice

Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that has been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects. Drink fresh pineapple juice or add it to a smoothie for a refreshing and healthy way to manage arthritis pain.

6. Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera contains compounds that have been shown to reduce inflammation and improve joint health. Mix aloe vera juice with water or another juice for a refreshing summer drink.

7. Lemon water

Lemon is a natural detoxifier and can help reduce inflammation in the body. Drink lemon water by squeezing a fresh lemon into a glass of water, or add it to iced tea or sparkling water for a refreshing and healthy drink.

8. Hibiscus tea

Hibiscus tea is rich in antioxidants and may have anti-inflammatory effects. Brew it hot or cold and add a bit of honey for a delicious and healthy summer drink that can help manage arthritis inflammation.

Along with these drinks, you can also follow few other tips through summer to keep inflammation caused by arthritis under control.

Tips to manage inflammation from arthritis during summer:

Staying hydrated is crucial to reduce joint stiffness and pain, especially in hot weather. Some foods are known to trigger inflammation and worsen arthritis symptoms. These foods include fried foods, processed meats, refined sugars, and saturated fats. Maintaining a healthy weight can help reduce arthritis inflammation and improve overall joint health. Avoid alcohol and caffeine as they can dehydrate the body and exacerbate the symptoms of arthritis.

Overall, following a healthy diet, drinking plenty of fluids, staying active, and protecting oneself from the sun can help reduce arthritis inflammation and improve overall joint health during summer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.