Bone Health: Here's Why And How To Increase Protein Intake To Lower Risk Of Injuries

Eating protein can further boost the health of your bones and reduce injury risk

You are surely familiar with the popular statement that calcium is excellent bone fuel. However, did you know that protein is also a crucial component for strong bones? A diet high in protein is a potent tool for strong bones. In fact, protein is one of the best things you can add to your diet to assist your bones.

Protein is well known for preserving bone mass and promoting calcium absorption in addition to constituting 50% of your bone structure. And there is plenty of science to back it up. A increasing amount of evidence suggests that older women, in particular, benefit from increased bone density when they ingest more protein.

Researchers came to the conclusion that a higher protein consumption was linked to significantly upper hip, spine, and overall bone density as well as a lower incidence of forearm fractures. However, there are many studies that suggest high protein intake can affect the calcium present in the bones.

Although there are studies that support this idea, they only show that excessive protein consumption causes short-term calcium excretion, not long-term. Hence, incorporating necessary protein to your diet might help protect your bones from deterioration as well as injuries.

One way through which you can manage your protein intake is by incorporating protein-rich foods to your diet. However, some other lifestyle and diet choices can increase your body's ability to absorb protein. Read on as we share ways in which you can ensure your protein intake stays in check.

Here's how you can increase your protein intake:

1. Have eggs for breakfast

Cereals, bagels, and toast are just a few of the breakfast meals that are low in protein. Although while oatmeal has more protein than most cereals, a normal 1-cup serving only has about 5 grams of it. Three large eggs, on the other hand, offer 19 grammes of high-quality protein along with vital vitamins and minerals like selenium and choline.

2. Have yogurt as a snack

Greek yogurt is a high-protein, versatile food. To create a creamier, richer, higher protein yogurt, whey and other liquids are removed. Depending on the brand, there are 17–20 grams of protein in a 240–gram serving. This is roughly twice as much as what is found in regular yogurt.

3. Eat nuts in the morning

A handful of nuts to start the day is a terrific way to increase your protein intake and stave off sugar cravings all day. Break your fast with almonds that have been soaked over night. If you fail to soak your almonds the night before, start your day with a handful of walnuts for the necessary protein boost. Also, they aid in regulating breakfast portion sizes.

4. Add sprouts to your salad

You can include sprouting legumes in your salad, like green moong, black chana, lobia, rajma, cowpeas, horse gram, green peas, and any other legume you prefer. The amino acid composition of your meals can be improved simply and effectively by adding sprouts to them. So, having sprouts on hand is a great idea.

5. Add seeds to your diet

Your protein intake is increased by eating seeds like those from sunflower, hemp, chia, sabza, pumpkin, garden cress, and melon, as well as seeds high in lipids, fibre, magnesium, selenium, and other micronutrients. They can be included in salads, soups, cereal, and even desserts.

Now that you understand the importance of protein in boosting bone health and lowering risk of injuries, you can follow these tips towards managing adequate intake of protein in your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.