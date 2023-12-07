Blood Pressure Might Be High During Winters; Add These Foods To Your Diet To Control BP

Consuming a handful of walnuts daily can help reduce blood pressure

When it's cold outside, the blood vessels in the body constrict to keep body heat in and maintain body temperature. This constriction can lead to an increase in blood pressure. Along with this, during winter there is generally less exposure to sunlight, which can lead to a deficiency of vitamin D.

Vitamin D deficiency has been associated with higher blood pressure levels. Winter weather also often limits outdoor physical activity and may contribute to a more sedentary lifestyle. Lack of exercise can lead to weight gain and higher blood pressure.

Consuming excessive salt can elevate blood pressure. Cutting back on salt and processed food high in sodium can help lower blood pressure. Following the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet, which focuses on fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy products, whole grains, lean proteins, and reduced saturated fats, can have a positive impact on blood pressure. Read on as we share foods you can add to your diet to lower high blood pressure in winter.

10 Foods you should add to your winter diet to lower high blood pressure:

1. Dark leafy greens

Foods like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are rich in potassium, which helps lower blood pressure by counteracting the effects of sodium.

2. Citrus fruits

Oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and limes are high in vitamin C and antioxidants, which support cardiovascular health by reducing inflammation and improving blood vessel function.

3. Garlic

Consuming garlic in winter can help lower blood pressure due to its active compound called allicin, which promotes blood vessel relaxation and reduces hypertension.

4. Salmon

This fatty fish is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.

5. Pomegranate

Pomegranate juice or seeds contain natural antioxidants and polyphenols that may help lower blood pressure by improving heart health and reducing inflammation.

6. Oats

Incorporating whole grains like oats into your diet can help lower blood pressure due to their high fibre content, which helps regulate blood cholesterol levels.

7. Beets

Beets are rich in nitrates, which are converted into nitric oxide in the body. Nitric oxide helps relax and dilate blood vessels, promoting healthy blood pressure levels.

8. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is an excellent source of calcium and protein, which have been associated with lower blood pressure levels. Choose low-fat options to avoid excess saturated fats.

9. Walnuts

Consuming a handful of walnuts daily can help reduce blood pressure. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and antioxidants, contributing to cardiovascular health.

10. Turmeric

This golden spice contains curcumin, which has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It may help reduce blood pressure and improve overall cardiovascular health.

These foods boost our health by providing essential nutrients, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds that support heart health and help reduce blood pressure. It's essential to consult with a healthcare professional for personalised advice on managing high blood pressure, as diet modifications may vary from person to person.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.