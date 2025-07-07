Best & Worst Fruits To Have In Monsoon Season

Fruits can be both beneficial and risky during the monsoon season, depending on their type and how they are stored or consumed. While fruits are packed with vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants that support immunity especially important during the monsoon, they can also carry a higher risk of bacterial or fungal contamination due to increased humidity and improper storage. Some fruits help boost digestion and fight infections, while others may ferment quickly or become infested, leading to stomach issues. Keep reading as we list the best and worst fruits to have this monsoon.

10 Best & worst fruits to have in the monsoon season

Best fruits

1. Apples

Apples are high in fibre and antioxidants, making them great for digestion and immunity. They help regulate blood sugar and keep you feeling full. Their relatively thick skin also protects them from monsoon contamination when washed properly.

2. Pears

Pears are water-rich, easy on the stomach, and loaded with vitamin C and potassium. Their anti-inflammatory properties and soothing effect on the gut make them ideal for the monsoon when digestive issues are common.

3. Pomegranates

Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants and iron, helping to boost haemoglobin and overall immunity. Their tough outer skin shields them from humidity-borne bacteria, and their juice helps fight fatigue and viral infections.

4. Bananas

Bananas aid digestion and restore electrolyte balance, especially when stomach upsets or loose motions occur during the monsoon. Their easily digestible nature makes them a good option for recovering from minor infections.

5. Jamun

This seasonal fruit has antibacterial properties, controls blood sugar, and improves digestion. It's perfect for the monsoon as it helps cleanse the system and also prevents common waterborne diseases.

Worst fruits

1. Watermelon

Watermelon is hydrating, but in the monsoon, it tends to spoil quickly and may harbour bacteria due to excess moisture. If consumed after improper storage, it can lead to stomach infections or diarrhoea.

2. Musk melon

Like watermelon, musk melon has high water content and is prone to fungal growth in humid conditions. It can ferment quickly, especially if not refrigerated properly, making it risky during the rainy season.

3. Papaya

While papaya is generally healthy, overripe ones during monsoon spoil easily and may contain microbes that upset the stomach. If consumed, they should be fresh, firm, and not mushy.

4. Lychee

Lychees tend to attract insects and fungal growth due to their sugar content and delicate skin. If not consumed fresh and clean, they can cause stomach upset or even food poisoning in humid weather.

5. Grapes

Grapes are highly perishable and may harbour mould in the monsoon season. Their thin skin makes them vulnerable to bacterial growth, so unless they are very fresh and washed thoroughly, they're best avoided.

Choosing fresh, seasonal fruits and washing them thoroughly is key to making the most of their benefits during this damp and infection-prone season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.