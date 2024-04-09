Best Summer Foods For Diabetics

Incorporating these foods into a balanced diet can support diabetes management

These summer foods for diabetics provide essential nutrients, antioxidants, and fibre while being low in calories and carbohydrates. Keep reading as we share a list of foods you can add to your summer diet to better manage your blood sugar levels.

10 Summer foods suitable for diabetics:

1. Berries

Berries like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are low in sugar and high in fibre, antioxidants, and vitamins. They help control blood sugar levels, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce inflammation, thus lowering the risk of heart disease and improving overall health.

2. Leafy greens

Vegetables like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals while being low in calories and carbohydrates. They help stabilise blood sugar levels, improve digestion, and support weight management, contributing to better overall health and diabetes management.

3. Salmon

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon provides heart-healthy fats that reduce inflammation, lower triglyceride levels, and improve insulin sensitivity. Consuming salmon regularly can help reduce the risk of heart disease and promote overall health for diabetics.

4. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is high in protein and low in carbohydrates, making it an excellent choice for diabetics. It helps regulate blood sugar levels, promotes satiety, and supports weight management. Additionally, the probiotics in Greek yogurt promote gut health, which is linked to overall well-being.

5. Avocado

Avocados are packed with healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants, which help stabilise blood sugar levels, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce the risk of heart disease. Including avocados in the diet can also aid in weight management and promote overall health for diabetics.

6. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, vitamin C, and antioxidants, which have been shown to improve insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammation, and lower the risk of heart disease in diabetics. They are also low in calories and carbohydrates, making them a great addition to a diabetes-friendly diet.

7. Nuts

Nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fibre, which help regulate blood sugar levels, improve insulin sensitivity, and promote satiety. Eating nuts regularly can also reduce the risk of heart disease and support overall health for diabetics.

8. Quinoa

Quinoa is a nutritious whole grain that is high in protein, fibre, and essential nutrients like magnesium and iron. It has a low glycemic index, meaning it doesn't cause spikes in blood sugar levels, making it an excellent choice for diabetics. Quinoa also supports heart health, digestion, and overall well-being.

9. Cucumber

Cucumbers are low in calories and carbohydrates, making them a diabetes-friendly option. They are also high in water content, which helps keep you hydrated during the summer months. Cucumbers are rich in vitamins and antioxidants, which support overall health and may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

10. Watermelon

Despite its sweetness, watermelon has a low glycemic index, meaning it doesn't cause significant spikes in blood sugar levels. It is also high in water content, which helps keep you hydrated and promotes satiety. Watermelon is rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and lycopene, which support heart health and overall well-being for diabetics.

Incorporating these foods into a balanced diet can support diabetes management and promote overall well-being. However, it's essential to monitor portion sizes and consult with a healthcare provider or dietitian for personalised dietary advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.