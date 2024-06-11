Best High-Protein Foods For Breakfast To Kickstart Your Day

Eggs are high in protein and are very versatile which makes it easy to consume them daily

Eating high-protein foods for breakfast is an excellent way to kickstart the day because protein plays a crucial role in muscle repair, provides sustained energy, and promotes satiety, which helps curb mid-morning hunger pangs. Starting the day with a protein-rich meal can enhance focus and cognitive function, as amino acids from protein are essential for neurotransmitter production. Additionally, high-protein breakfasts stabilise blood sugar levels, preventing energy crashes that can occur after consuming carbohydrate-heavy meals. Keep reading as we share a list of high-protein foods you can add to your breakfast to boost your energy for the day.

8 Best high-protein breakfast foods to boost your energy levels for the day:

1. Eggs

Eggs are a complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids. They are also rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants like choline and lutein. You can have them scrambled, boiled, poached, or made into an omelet with vegetables for added nutrients.

2. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is higher in protein compared to regular yogurt and is a good source of probiotics, which support gut health. Enjoy it plain or with a drizzle of honey, fresh fruits, and a sprinkle of nuts or seeds for added texture and nutrients.

3. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is rich in casein, a slow-digesting protein that helps keep you full longer. It also contains calcium and B vitamins. Pair with fresh fruit, a sprinkle of chia seeds, or use as a spread on whole-grain toast.

4. Protein smoothies

Smoothies can be customised with protein powder, milk, or yogurt, providing a quick and convenient high-protein meal. Adding fruits and vegetables boosts fibre and vitamins. Blend your choice of protein powder with milk, Greek yogurt, fruits, and a handful of spinach or kale for a nutrient-packed drink.

5. Quinoa

Quinoa is a complete protein and provides fibre, iron, magnesium, and antioxidants. It's also gluten-free. Cook quinoa and serve it as a breakfast bowl with fruits, nuts, a dash of cinnamon, and a drizzle of honey.

6. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are a great plant-based protein source and are high in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and antioxidants. Make chia pudding by soaking the seeds in milk or a milk alternative overnight, and top with fruits and nuts in the morning.

7. Almond butter

Almond butter provides protein, healthy fats, and vitamin E. It also has magnesium and fibre. You can spread almond butter on whole-grain toast, add it to smoothies, or use it as a topping for oatmeal or yogurt.

8. Oats with protein powder

Oats are high in fibre, which helps with digestion and satiety. Adding protein powder boosts the protein content. Cook oats with milk or a milk alternative and stir in a scoop of your favourite protein powder. Top with fruits, nuts, and a drizzle of honey for extra flavour.

By incorporating these high-protein foods into your breakfast routine, you'll provide your body with essential nutrients to start the day strong. Each of these foods can be prepared in various ways to keep your breakfast enjoyable and nutritious.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.