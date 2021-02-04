Belly Fat: Kayla Itsines Reveals Her Favourite Abs Exercises- Try Them Now!

Melt belly fat with these no-equipment exercises that target your abs

Ever looked at a trainer's abs and wondered what's the secret behind that perfectly-toned and flat mid-section? Well, you're not alone. The curiosity of finding out the secret behind a fitness trainer or a nutritionist's diet regime is unprecedented. But look no further as Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines recently revealed her favourite abs exercises. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, she revealed that she loves training abs, and we couldn't agree more. Scroll down her feed on Instagram and you will find several workouts that target abs- including both gym-based workouts and no-equipment home workouts.

Favourite abs exercises of a fitness trainer

"If you know me or you've been following me for a while, you'll know that I LOVE training abs," Itsines writes in her post. She goes on to share her favourite exercises that target abs. Regular practice of these exercises can help you have a flat stomach and melt stubborn belly fat.

There are four exercises that Itsines banks on for abs. Here are they:

Bent-Leg Jackknife - 15 reps

Side Plank - 60 sec (30 per side)

Mountain Climber - 40 reps (20 per side)

Half Burpee - 15 reps

These exercises can be combined to make a full-fledged abs workout. Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. The exercises can be done anytime, anywhere and require no equipment.

If you want to push your limits further and really work on those abs, then here's an advanced abs challenge that you can give a try. This is a gym-based challenge. Itsines illustrates how each exercise is to be done. Try to perform the challenge with your trainer in order to get the technique of the exercises right.

So, if you are falling short of ideas for your evening workout today, or if you want to really challenge yourself, then this abs workout can get you covered. Let's do this!

