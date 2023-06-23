Battle Heatwave With These Hydrating & Refreshing Drinks

Iced ginger and lemon tea is another excellent drink to have during a heatwave

As the peak summer is approaching, so is heatwaves. The heatwaves can often lead to us feeling dehydrated and exhausted. One way to boost your energy levels during summer is by consuming refreshing water-rich foods. In this article, we share a list of simple summer drinks you can opt for to beat the heat.

9 Refreshing drinks to drink in summer to stay cool and hydrated:

1. Coconut water

Coconut water is one of the most hydrating drinks around, thanks to its high levels of potassium and electrolytes. It replenishes the body's lost fluids, especially during a heatwave. This refreshing drink is naturally sweet, low in calories, and has a host of essential vitamins and minerals that boost your immune system.

2. Lemonade

Lemonade is a classic summertime drink that's not only incredibly refreshing and hydrating but also packed with vitamin C. Not to mention, citrus fruits are known to help replenish fluids lost in sweat. You can customise your lemonade by adding herbs such as mint or basil for an added flavour boost.

3. Watermelon juice

Watermelon is another hydrating fruit that's perfect for beating the heat. Watermelon juice is low in calories and a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. It's an excellent source of hydration that helps the body stay cool and calm.

4. Iced Green Tea

Green tea is known for its health benefits, but iced green tea is perfect for summer because it's low in calories and super hydrating. It's also rich in antioxidants and has a natural energy boost, making it a perfect drink for a hot summer day.

5. Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera juice is not only super hydrating but also packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and other essential nutrients that help the body combat inflammation during heatwaves. Aloe vera juice also helps maintain electrolyte balance, reducing the risk of dehydration.

6. Homemade sports drinks

Homemade sports drinks are perfect for hydrating yourself during heatwaves, and they're easy to make. To make one, mix water, juice, salt, and sugar, and you have an excellent electrolyte-rich drink for hot summer days.

7. Iced coffee

Coffee lovers always struggle during summers as coffee can be too hot to drink in scorching heat. But with iced coffee, you can enjoy your daily caffeine without feeling overheated. It's a perfect drink to have in the morning or during the day when you need that extra energy boost.

8. Iced ginger lemon tea

Iced ginger and lemon tea is another excellent drink to have during a heatwave. Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and helps the body respond better to heat. Lemon, on the other hand, is rich in vitamin C and helps keep the body hydrated.

9. Cucumber-infused water

Infused water is another excellent option for hydrating the body. Cucumber, mint, and lime-infused water are perfect for beating the heat. Cucumber is rich in water and helps keep the body cool. Mint is known for their cooling properties, whilst limes give you that desirable tangy flavor.

These drinks not only keep you hydrated but are also unique and refreshing, providing the body with vital nutrients it needs to stay healthy during summer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.