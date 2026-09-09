Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav has emphasised the need for coordinated efforts by the Centre, states and Union Territories (UTs) to expand the reach and impact of Ayush systems, according to an official statement released on Wednesday. He called for greater focus on quality, accessibility, and people-centric delivery of Ayush healthcare services to address the evolving health needs of the population. Speaking at a national workshop organised by NITI Aayog in Hyderabad, Jadhav called upon states and UTs to strengthen the delivery of accessible, people-centric and quality Ayush services across the country.

It brought together senior officials from the Central Government, more than 30 states and Union Territories, and experts from various organisations to deliberate on strengthening the Ayush ecosystem through shared experiences, best practices and collaborative action.

The workshop provided a platform for States and UTs to share experiences, best practices and innovative approaches across key areas, including Ayush healthcare delivery, education, research, capacity building and integration with the broader healthcare system, the statement said.

Prof (Dr) M Srinivas, Member (Health), NITI Aayog highlighted the importance of technology-integrated and evidence-based approaches to integrative healthcare, with the potential to improve health outcomes in India and beyond.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, emphasised the pivotal role of States and UTs in strengthening the Ayush ecosystem and ensuring effective implementation and delivery of Ayush services at the grassroots level.

According to the statement, the deliberations reaffirmed the importance of Centre-State collaboration in building a stronger, accessible and people-centric Ayush ecosystem and in advancing the Government's vision of holistic and integrated healthcare for all.

Incorporating standardised health terminologies will ensure Ayush interventions become an integral part of broader digital health ecosystems, matching modern health informatics standards, Kotecha said recently.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)