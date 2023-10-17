Ayurvedic Remedies To Cure Nasal Congestion

Drinking warm milk with a pinch of turmeric can help to alleviate nasal congestion

Nasal congestion, also known as a stuffy nose or blocked nose, is a common condition characterised by the inflammation and swelling of the nasal passages. It can be caused by various factors such as viral infections can cause nasal congestion as the body's immune response leads to inflammation of the nasal passages.

Allergic reactions to substances like pollen, dust mites, pet dander, or certain foods can trigger nasal congestion. Inflammation of the sinuses due to infection or allergies can result in nasal congestion. Inflammation of the nasal lining caused by irritants like smoke, chemicals, or strong odours can also lead to a stuffed nose. A crooked or misaligned nasal septum can obstruct airflow and cause congestion. Keep reading as we share ayurvedic remedies to help cure nasal congestion.

Ayurvedic remedies can help provide relief from nasal congestion. Some commonly used remedies include:

1. Nasya therapy

This involves instilling herbal oil or medicated nasal drops into the nostrils to relieve nasal congestion. It helps to clear the nasal passages, remove toxins, and improve overall respiratory health.

2. Steam inhalation

Inhaling steam infused with herbal oils, such as eucalyptus or mint, can help open up the congested nasal passages and provide relief. It also promotes sweating, which helps to detoxify the body.

3. Ginger tea

Consuming ginger tea can help to reduce inflammation, relieve nasal congestion, and boost the immune system. Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties that aid in clearing the sinuses.

4. Turmeric milk

Drinking warm milk with a pinch of turmeric can help to alleviate nasal congestion. Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with anti-inflammatory properties that soothes the inflamed nasal passages.

5. Neti pot

Using a neti pot filled with saline solution helps to flush out excess mucus and clear nasal congestion. It also helps to remove allergens and pollutants, promoting healthy nasal passages.

6. Tulsi (holy basil) tea

Tulsi tea is known for its immune-boosting and respiratory health benefits. It helps to relieve nasal congestion, reduce inflammation, and improve overall health.

7. Eucalyptus oil inhalation

Adding a few drops of eucalyptus oil to hot water and inhaling the steam can provide instant relief from nasal congestion. Eucalyptus oil has decongestant properties that open up the airways.

8. Ayurvedic herbal formulations

Ayurvedic formulations like Trikatu (a combination of ginger, long pepper, and black pepper) or Sitopaladi Churna (a mixture of various herbs) help to clear nasal congestion, boost immunity, and enhance overall health.

9. Yoga and pranayama

Practicing yoga asanas and pranayama exercises helps to improve respiratory function, enhance lung capacity, and relieve nasal congestion. Breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom and Kapalabhati are particularly beneficial.

10. Ayurvedic diet

Following an Ayurvedic diet that includes warm, easily digestible foods and incorporating spices like cumin, coriander, and fenugreek can boost digestion and overall health. A healthy digestion system is essential for eliminating toxins and preventing nasal congestion.

While Ayurvedic remedies may provide relief, it is essential to consult an Ayurvedic practitioner or healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and guidance, especially if nasal congestion persists or worsens.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.