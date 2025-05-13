Avoid Chikungunya Vaccine If You're Over 60, Say US Health Officials; Here Are The Details

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have advised to pause the use of a chikungunya vaccine for people aged 60 and above. IXCHIQ, manufactured by Valneva, is a live attenuated chikungunya vaccine currently licensed in the United States. However, on Monday. The FDA stated that 17 serious adverse events, including two deaths, have been reported in recipients of the vaccine IXCHIQ over the age of 60 worldwide.

"CDC and FDA recently investigated five hospitalisations for cardiac or neurologic events following vaccination with IXCHIQ among older people. We are also aware of additional reports of serious adverse events among people aged 62 to 89 years following the use of IXCHIQ in other countries. CDC and FDA advise the live-attenuated vaccine should not be used among people 60 years and older until these additional reports are further investigated," CDC mentioned on their website.

About the vaccine

IXCHIQ contains a live, weakened version of the chikungunya virus and may cause symptoms similar to those of chikungunya disease. These include headache, fatigue, muscle pain, joint pain, fever and nausea.

IXCHIQ can also cause severe or prolonged chikungunya-like adverse reactions in some persons. These side effects usually require hospitalisation.

Understanding chikungunya

Chikungunya is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected female mosquitoes, particularly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. It is a

a viral disease that typically spreads during the monsoon in tropical and subtropical regions.

Chikungunya majorly affects your bones and joints. Symptoms usually appear 4 to 8 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Fever headache, muscle pain, rash, swelling around the joints and fatigue are common symptoms.

Chikungunya prevention focuses largely on reducing exposure to mosquitoes by wearing full-sleeved clothes, applying mosquito repellent, using mosquito nets and eliminating breeding areas.

There's no medication to treat chikungunya. Drink plenty of water and rest well for speedy recovery. You can also opt for physical therapy for pain relief. Also, seek medical help to manage symptoms effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.