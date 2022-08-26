Asthma: 9 Superfoods For Asthma Patients To Consume In Monsoon

Corn helps lower inflammation and other symptoms of asthma

Asthma is one of the most common diseases in the world. The weather has a significant influence on our respirator5y functions especially if one has asthma. Although asthma cannot be completely cured, our lifestyle, foods, and other factors can influence the symptoms.

Certain foods have been proven to improve asthma symptoms in monsoons. Superfoods in particular provide many benefits to our bodies. In this article, we list superfoods you must add to your diet this monsoon if you have asthma.

9 superfoods for people with asthma to consume in monsoon:

1. Ginger

Due to the antioxidants included in it, ginger is well recognised for its ability to strengthen the immune system. Salmonella, a major source of stomach infections during the monsoons, can also be eliminated by it. In times of respiratory sickness, it also aids in clearing the lungs of congestion. The ideal method to consume it is tea by boiling it in water with additional spices.

2. Garlic

Antioxidants are found in garlic and help shorten the duration of a cold. The finest preparation is raw. One raw garlic pod can be divided into smaller pieces and taken once a day with a glass of water.

3. Turmeric

Southern Asian cuisines frequently employ the spice turmeric. It contains a substance called curcumin, which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities and aids the body in fending off infections. The best way to ingest curcumin because it is fat soluble is to boil it with milk. The milk's fat aids in the miracle substance's improved absorption.

4. Green tea

Green tea is a very popular superfood. This beverage has exceptional anti-inflammatory properties. It is also rich in antioxidants. These two factors make it an ideal addition to your diet if you suffer from asthma.

5. Cooked veggies

Do not consume raw veggies because they can be contaminated with dangerous germs and viruses. Be cautious to cook or blanch the vegetables before adding them to salads. If you enjoy sprouts, steam those as well before eating.

6. Yogurt

Yogurt should be substituted for milk in the diet, most experts suggest. Yogurt and buttermilk contain pro-biotic bacteria that aid in digestion, however, milk can observe germs and bacteria that cause infections.

7. Corn

We saw a lot of maize being sold on carts during the monsoon season. The immune system depends heavily on the presence of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants such as Vitamin B6, folic acid, zinc, and carotenoids, all of which are abundant in corn. It may be eaten in a variety of ways. To reduce the risk of infection, prepare all of them at home rather than purchasing them from street sellers.

8. Gooseberries

In terms of immunological function, vitamin C is a crucial nutrient. Gooseberries, or amla, are high in vitamin C and contain roughly six times as much as an orange. As a result, it is recommended to frequently consume amla throughout the monsoon season.

9. Black pepper

A substance called piperine, which is abundant in turmeric, aids in eliminating harmful free radicals from the body that do a lot of harm. Asthma and allergy symptoms can be made worse by the rain, but black pepper can aid by reducing inflammation.

In conclusion, certain superfoods can provide many benefits to one's health and help manage asthma symptoms. Besides this, make sure to regularly consume any medications prescribed. You must also avoid foods that worsen asthma symptoms.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.