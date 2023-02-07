Arthritis: From Turmeric To Aloe Vera, 5 Herbs That Can Help You Manage Pain

Arthritis pain and inflammation can worsen in winter season

Arthritis is one of the common causes of pain in joints and bones. The disease affects several in India and is characterised by stiffness in joints and bones, inflammation and pain. Arthritis can make it difficult for a person to perform day-to-day activities as the condition restricts the mobility of joints. Simple tasks such as sitting or bending also become painful due to arthritis. A lot of precautions have to be taken by a person suffering from arthritis so that the pain and swelling can be minimised.

According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, making the right changes in your diet and lifestyle can help get relief from arthritis related pain. In an Instagram Reel, she explains how certain herbs can be used to tackle arthritis pain.

The nutritionist says that osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) are the most common types of arthritis that cause severe joint pain.

Arthritis pain management: 5 herbs that might help

1. Aloe vera

The nutritionist shares that aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties and can help alleviate joint pain. The gel found in aloe vera is loaded with anthraquinones that are said to be effective in improving the condition.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric is another herb you should include in your diet to manage arthritis. Its main ingredient is curcumin, which can provide relief from pain and reduce inflammation.

3. Thyme

Thyme can also be used to deal with arthritis. It too has anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties and can be effective in managing the disease.

4. Ginger

Commonly used in Indian households, ginger can be used to ease arthritis pain. It has the ability to suppress inflammatory molecules called leukotriene. Ginger can also synthesize prostaglandins that are behind the pain you experience in arthritis.

5. Garlic

An anti-inflammatory compound called diallyl disulphide is found in garlic which helps suppress the effects of pro-inflammatory cytokines.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.