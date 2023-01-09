Arthritis Management: Follow These 7 Tips In Winter If You Have Arthritis

The cold weather might worsen arthritis symptoms

There may be some truth to the urban legend that painful joints might be a sign of a change in weather. Winter weather can be particularly difficult for those who have arthritis. Even mentions research demonstrating that reduced barometric pressure increased people's aches and pains in barometric pressure chambers.

There are two types of arthritis: inflammatory and non-inflammatory. The joint fluid of people with inflammatory arthritis contains inflammatory white blood cells. Rheumatoid arthritis, lupus arthritis, and many more conditions fall under the category of inflammatory arthritis.

Osteoarthritis, thyroid disease-related arthritis, arthritis following injury, and many other conditions can cause non-inflammatory arthritis. Cold weather has been demonstrated to have an impact on both inflammatory and non-inflammatory arthritis, according to studies.

Cold weather discomfort and arthritis can be uncomfortable during the winter and degrade your quality of life. Arthritis is not brought on by the cold weather, although it can make joint discomfort worse. Below we list tips that will help you manage arthritis through the winter season.

Look at these tips to manage arthritis pain in winter:

1. Eat right

Many individuals with rheumatoid arthritis may experience flare-ups if they overindulge in rich and sugary foods over the holidays. Because of the abundance of pastries, heavy sauces, processed meats, and other foods, holidays are especially dubious. Bad eating choices also raise the risk for other health problems including osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease in addition to arthritic pain.

2. Layer up

One of the best ways to lessen discomfort is to keep those sore joints warm. Put on gloves to protect your hands and additional clothing to cover sore places like your knees, elbows, and other joints. You can easily take those clothes off one at a time if it gets too warm.

3. Drink ample water

We could become more painfully sensitive when dehydrated. One of the key components of controlling arthritis is staying hydrated. The proper balance of bodily fluids aids in the removal of toxins from the body. Additionally, drinking enough water reduces the amount of friction in the joints, making it easier for persons with arthritis to move around.

4. Manage stress

While there isn't enough evidence to say that stress aggravates arthritis, it can lead to people overburdening their bodies. Running about, traveling, cooking, and mental stress all take a toll on the body and may make joint discomfort worse. Engage in deep breathing exercises, yoga, meditation, or other forms of slowing down.

5. Stay active

Effective management of arthritis pain is aided by keeping a healthy weight and staying active. The bones and joints are negatively affected by obesity and extra body mass. Being overweight puts stress on the spine, hips, and knees, particularly in persons with osteoarthritis. You can effectively manage your weight by following a balanced diet and engaging in a frequent exercise like walking.

6. Take medication

Taking the proper advice from medical professionals is essential in controlling the condition. Your arthritis becomes worse and you're more likely to get osteoarthritis if you don't get enough vitamin D. Inquire with your doctor about vitamin D pills. When treatment is started at an early stage, inflammatory arthritis can be kept under control and properly maintained. Therefore, it is crucial to get appropriate medical counsel.

7. Get good sleep

Your body benefits greatly from a good night's sleep, which can also make managing your arthritis easier. Poor sleep has been associated in studies to rheumatoid arthritis patients' exhaustion, increased pain, and depression levels. Aim at getting at least 7-9 hours of sleep daily.

Keep these tips in mind if you often suffer from arthritis-induced pain in winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.