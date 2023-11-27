Arthritis: 10 Strategies To Help Manage Arthritis In Winter

Consulting with a doctor or rheumatologist can help in determining the best course of action

Arthritis refers to the inflammation of one or more joints in the body and is a common chronic condition that can cause pain, stiffness, and reduced range of motion. There are different types of arthritis, including osteoarthritis (caused by wear and tear of the joints) and rheumatoid arthritis (an autoimmune disease).

Many people with arthritis report that their symptoms worsen in colder, winter weather. While there is no definitive scientific evidence linking arthritis directly to weather changes, some theories suggest that the drop in temperature, changes in atmospheric pressure, and increased humidity levels may contribute to increased joint pain and stiffness for some individuals. Read on as we share strategies to help you better manage arthritis in winter season.

10 Tips to help you better manage arthritis symptoms:

1. Stay active

Regular exercise can help alleviate arthritis symptoms by increasing flexibility and strengthening muscles. Choose low-impact activities like swimming or biking, and make sure to warm up properly before starting.

2. Dress warmly

Layer your clothing to keep your muscles warm and prevent stiffness. Opt for warm, thermal materials and wear gloves, socks, and a hat to protect your extremities.

3. Use heat therapy

Applying heat to your joints can help reduce pain and stiffness. You can use heating pads, warm towels, or take warm baths to relax your muscles and increase blood circulation.

4. Maintain a healthy weight

Extra weight puts added stress on your joints, which can worsen arthritis symptoms. By maintaining a healthy weight, you can alleviate some of the pressure and reduce pain.

5. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water can help keep your joints lubricated and reduce inflammation. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water per day.

6. Use assistive devices

If you experience difficulty with daily activities due to arthritis, consider using assistive devices such as canes, walkers, or jar openers to ease the strain on your joints. Wearing appropriate protective gear, such as braces or splints, can provide support to the affected joints and help reduce pain.

7. Incorporate anti-inflammatory foods

Certain foods can help reduce arthritis-related inflammation. Include foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, as well as fruits and vegetables high in antioxidants, like berries and leafy greens, in your diet.

8. Get enough rest

Adequate rest is essential for managing arthritis symptoms. Make sure to prioritize quality sleep and take breaks when needed to avoid overexertion.

9. Practice stress management techniques

Stress can worsen arthritis symptoms, so it's important to find ways to manage stress effectively. Try techniques like deep breathing exercises, meditation, or engaging in hobbies you enjoy.

10. Speak to a healthcare professional

Consulting with a doctor or rheumatologist can help in determining the best course of action, including medications or other treatments specifically tailored to manage arthritis symptoms during winter.

It's important to note that managing arthritis is highly individual, and what works for one person may not work for another. Therefore, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional to develop a personalised plan for managing arthritis symptoms, especially during the winter months.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.