Are You Suffering From Severe Hair Loss And Acne? This Vitamin Deficiency Could Be The Culprit

People with diabetes or PCOS should add vitamin B8 to their diet

Highlights Vitamin B8 deficiency can lead to hair fall

It can also affect your mental health

Women with PCOS must add vitamin B8 to their diet

Vitamins are essential nutrients for the body because they perform various roles that enable the smooth functioning of vital organs in the body. For example, vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, is known to be essential for your bone health. However, it is also extremely important for healthy skin and hair. If you've been feeling increasingly fatigued without any strenuous activity, the most probable cause for it could be the deficiency in vitamin B. This vitamin is responsible for maintaining your metabolism, and a low metabolism rate causes the body to feel fatigued.

Vitamin B8: Know health benefits and deficiency symptoms

Most auto-immune diseases and mental health conditions like depression and anxiety are caused due to the deficiency of a particular vitamin or mineral. Life coach Luke Coutinho, in a video on Facebook, decoded the various impacts of vitamin deficiencies.

Watch the video here:

For example, diabetes - it is a condition caused due to the production of insulin in the body being affected. In the video, Luke Coutinho states that doctors often prescribe inositol or vitamin B8, or vitamin B complex along with diabetes medication. This is because vitamin B8 plays an important role in the production of insulin.

When it comes to mental health, often the cause for chronic depression or anxiety is due to hormonal imbalance. The hormones serotonin and dopamine play a crucial role in regulating our mood. Serotonin promotes mental well-being and the feeling of positivity. For the secretion of serotonin and dopamine in the body, it requires vitamin B8. Luke Coutinho says, "Prescription drugs and over-the-counter medication are your crutches to treat the symptoms but you need to look at vitamin deficiencies as well to cure the problem."

Your body requires vitamin B8 for the secretion of serotonin and dopamine

Photo Credit: iStock

Inositol or vitamin B8 is also important for women who suffer from PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) and infertility. Severe stress is believed to be the cause for PCOS and infertility, and taking stress causes depletion of vitamins and minerals from the body. Luke Coutinho suggests that before undertaking medical treatments for infertility, it is best to first make lifestyle changes by eating properly and sleeping well. Taking vitamin B8 can help overcome fertility-related problems.

Inositol or vitamin B8 plays an important role in regulating the functioning of the body. A deficiency of this vitamin can cause several health-related problems ranging from mental health issues to alopecia, diabetes, and skin conditions like acne and psoriasis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.