Are You Prone To Food Poisoning In Summer? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Always store leftovers in the fridge to prevent pathogens from breeding in your food

What is food poisoning?

Most diseases caused by food are known as food poisoning. Food poisoning can cause feelings of nausea, fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea, and so on. Food poisoning in most cases may not be serious and you may recover from it over the course of a few days.

What causes food poisoning?

Food poisoning is caused by the consumption of spoiled or contaminated food. When we consume food that has spoilt or turned toxic it can cause a series of symptoms in the body. The contamination of food is a natural process and is often caused due to bacteria, viruses, or parasitical infestation.

This infestation makes our food fit to consume. These pathogens if consumed can attack the body and cause food poisoning. Contamination of food may be caused due to lack of hygiene when preparing food.

Are we prone to it in summer?

Yes, we are prone to consuming contaminated food in summer.As the temperature is hot and often moist, it creates the ideal environment for pathogens to infest our food. Besides this, our digestive system also slows down due to the increase in body temperature. These factors make us prone to summer.

How can we prevent food poisoning in summer?

Yes, unlike other illnesses common in summer we can avoid food poisoning altogether through preventive measures. Here are simple steps through which you can avoid food poisoning in summer.

1. Clean & sanitise

The first step to preventing food poisoning in summer is to thoroughly wash your food before consuming it. It is ideal to wash your meats, vegetables, fruits, and other washable foods before consuming them. You may also use sanitisers made especially to sanitise foods.

2. Store leftovers in the fridge

One of the most common causes of food poisoning is consuming old and spoilt food. Food left outside for long periods of time gives time to pathogens to attack the food. Storing food in cool places stops these organisms from growing in our food.

3. Wash hands when preparing and eating food

Our hands are one of the most common ways through which pathogens can travel into our bodies. Avoiding touching your face and washing your hands regularly can help you avoid catching infections or illnesses.

4. Avoid food from unhygienic places

One may opt for street food once in a while. However, that may not be good for your health. Eating food from unhygienic places keeps you at a higher risk of getting food poisoning. It is always encouraged to only eat from places that prepare hygienic and healthy food.

5. Cook food completely

Undercooked food is another way through which you can get food poisoning. Eating undercooked meat or certain vegetables can make you sick if you are infected by bacteria, viruses, etc.

6. Regularly clean the kitchen

Keeping your cooking space clean is just as important as washing your hands before cooking. Make sure to clean your kitchen daily. Food lying around or poor hygiene may also attract pathogens near your food and make you sick.

In conclusion, maintaining a clean and hygienic environment can help keep these notorious pathogens at bay. You must follow these preventive steps regularly with no exceptions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.