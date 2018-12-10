Are You Hypersomniac? Top Ways How Excessive Sleeping Is Harming You

On an average, it is important to take 7 to 9 hours of sleep

We have all heard about the incredible health benefits of sleeping tight. From curbing obesity to reducing risks of cardiovascular diseases and a strong immune system, there is so much that sleeping well can do. But, sleeping too much or sleeping in excess can be bad for health. While an average person spends 33% of his or her life sleeping, it is important to know how much sleep is too much sleep. The amount of sleep a person needs in a day is dependent on his/her level of physical activity, general health and fitness and lifestyle habits.

On an average, it is important to take 7 to 9 hours of sleep. But you may or may not need as much or more sleep. This is especially in case of illness, a major surgery or change in time zone.

You must also note here that just because you can get sleep for 12 hours every day doesn't mean that you should sleep as much. Oversleeping can lead to grogginess, which is also known as sleep drunkenness. Sleeping in excess occasionally is fine, but if it occurs too often then you might need to consult a physician.

How does excessive sleeping or hypersomina harm you?

Sleeping in excess during the day or during night time can lead to hypersomnia. People suffering from this condition are likely to nap repeatedly throughout the day at inappropriate times like at work or in the middle of a conversation. People with hypersomnia do not feel refreshed after sleeping and often wake up disoriented.

Symptoms of hypersomnia include restlessness, loss of appetite, anxiety, memory problems as well as dysfunction in social settings. WebMd says that oversleeping can be associated with thyroid disease, depression, liver disease and dementia.

What to do in case of hypersomnia or excessive sleep?

1. Check for sleep apnea: People with hypersomnia must check for sleep apnea and get treatment for it accordingly. Sleep apnea is a condition in which a person stops breathing periodically during the night.

2. Avoid alcohol: People who tend to sleep excessively should avoid intake of alcohol. Alcohol disrupts sleep. Moreover, any kind of sedative should be avoided by a person who is hypersomniac.

3. Side effect of medicine: Hypersomnia is likely to occur as a side effect of some medicines that you might be taking. Check with your doctor if you think your medicines are making you sleep excessively.

4. Stay active: Being physically fit and active can take you a long way in terms of sleeping adequately and preventing oversleeping. If you are in a desk job and find yourself dosing off, take breaks throughout the day to move around.

5. Medications: In case all of the aforementioned techniques fail to cure your hypersomnia, consult your doctor for a medical advice. S/he will prescribe you medicines and even some lifestyle changes that can help you sleep less.

