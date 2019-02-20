Are You Diabetic? Here's Why You Should Include Fiber In Your Diet

Fiber constitutes an important part in a diabetes diet.

Diabetes is a chronic condition and if not treated on time can lead to poor health outcomes. Fortunately type 2 diabetes can be controlled by a healthy diet, weight management and regular physical activity. A healthy diet comprises of foods that are high in fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Fiber constitutes an important part in a diabetes diet. High fiber foods can help lower blood cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Fiber is a carbohydrate (primarily found in plant-based foods) that the body cannot digest, which helps slow the rise in blood sugar following a meal.

There are two types of fiber: soluble and insoluble, and both of them are beneficial. Foods high in soluble fiber become sticky as they pass through the digestive tract, which helps to reduce the absorption of cholesterol. Insoluble fiber does not dissolve and helps in maintaining a healthy digestive system. Other benefits of fiber include weight management, because fiber can help you feel more full and satisfied, and better regulation of blood sugar levels. Since people with diabetes are at a higher risk for cardiovascular complications, fiber's ability to lower cholesterol and blood pressure levels is a great way to improve their heart health as well. Hurry! Include these high-fiber foods in your diet right now!

Photo Credit: iStock

Include these fiber-rich foods in your diet right now:

1. Lentils

Lentils are colorful legumes packed with both fiber and protein. About 40 percent of the total carbohydrate in lentils is fiber, leading to a lower blood sugar response

2. Fruits

Diabetic diets should avoid canned and processed fruit tins. But fresh and seasonal fruits like papayas, apples, berries, oranges, pears, plums, guavas, and some citrus fruits are great for your health. Fruits are high in fiber which promotes fullness and helps keep your weight in check. If you get bored of consuming fruits in the form of salads you can make a fresh fruit smoothie for yourself.

3. Vegetables

Green leafy vegetables are another value-added food source for people with diabetes. These vegetables are very low in calories and sugar, and contain essential nutrients like fiber. Lettuce, kale, mustard greens, collard greens, broccoli and even cabbage are great and should be included in your daily diet.

4. Whole grains

Whole-wheat breads, pastas and brown rice are food rich in fiber. Some ready-to-eat cereals, bakery stuff or white flour products have too many simple carbohydrates, or sugar, and are low in fiber. But whole grain foods limit sugar and maximize complex carbohydrates and fiber, making them an appropriate choice for diabetic patients.

5. Barley

Barley is great for people with diabetes. Barley includes both soluble and insoluble fiber in abundance which aids in digestion and weight maintenance. It can be added to soups, cereal and salads. This food reduces the rise in blood sugar after a meal by almost 70 per cent, and hence keeps your blood sugar lower and stable for long hours.

6. Flax seeds

Flax seeds are loaded with insoluble fibre. Consuming flax seeds regularly help in reducing the risk of reducing the risk of heart diseases. It regulates blood sugar levels in the body, helps in weight loss and improves gut health and insulin sensitivity.

