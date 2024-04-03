Are You Consuming Enough Dietary Fibre?

Insufficient fibre can lead to bloating, excessive gas, and abdominal discomfort

Dietary fibre, also known as roughage or bulk, refers to the indigestible portion of plant foods that passes relatively unchanged through the digestive tract. It encompasses the parts of plant foods that your body can't digest or absorb. There are two kinds of dietary fibre.

Soluble fibre dissolves in water to form a gel-like substance in the digestive tract. It can help lower blood cholesterol levels and regulate blood sugar levels. Insoluble fibre does not dissolve in water and adds bulk to the stool, helping to prevent constipation and promote regular bowel movements. Keep reading as we discuss signs you're not consuming enough dietary fibre.

Here are 10 signs you may not be consuming enough dietary fibre:

1. Constipation

Difficulty passing stool, infrequent bowel movements, and straining during bowel movements are common signs of insufficient fibre intake. If you're experiencing fewer than three bowel movements per week, it could indicate a lack of fibre in your diet.

2. Irregular bowel movements

Inconsistency in the timing or regularity of bowel movements can also signal low fibre intake. Fibre helps regulate bowel movements, so irregularity may indicate a deficiency.

3. Hard stools

Stools that are hard, lumpy, or difficult to pass are indicative of insufficient fibre consumption. Fibre adds bulk to stools, making them easier to pass.

4. Bloating and gas

Insufficient fibre can lead to bloating, excessive gas, and abdominal discomfort. Fibre helps regulate digestion and prevents the buildup of gas in the digestive tract.

5. Feeling hungry soon after eating

Fibre-rich foods tend to be more filling and satiating. If you find yourself feeling hungry shortly after meals, it could be a sign that you're not consuming enough fibre to help keep you feeling full.

6. Weight gain or difficulty losing weight

High-fibre foods are often lower in calories and can help control appetite, making it easier to maintain a healthy weight. If you're struggling to lose weight or experiencing unexplained weight gain, inadequate fibre intake may be a contributing factor.

7. Low energy levels

Fibre helps regulate blood sugar levels and can provide a steady source of energy. If you're experiencing frequent energy crashes or feeling fatigued, inadequate fibre intake could be a factor.

8. Poor skin health

Fibre plays a role in removing toxins from the body, and insufficient intake may contribute to poor skin health. Skin issues like acne, dullness, or dryness may improve with increased fibre consumption.

9. Increased risk of chronic diseases

A lack of dietary fibre has been linked to an increased risk of developing chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. If you have a family history of these conditions or other risk factors, it's essential to ensure you're getting enough fibre in your diet.

10. High cholesterol levels

Fibre helps lower cholesterol levels by binding to cholesterol and removing it from the body. If you have high cholesterol levels, increasing your fibre intake may help improve your lipid profile.

By incorporating more fibre-rich foods into your diet and making healthy lifestyle choices, you can address the signs of insufficient fibre intake and improve your overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.