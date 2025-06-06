Are You At Risk Of A Brain Tumour? Read To Find Out

A brain tumour is an abnormal growth of cells within or around the brain. These tumours can be benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous) and may originate in the brain (primary tumours) or spread from other parts of the body (secondary or metastatic tumours). Depending on their size and location, brain tumours can interfere with normal brain functions like memory, speech, vision, and motor control. While anyone can develop a brain tumour, certain genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors can increase the risk. Read on as we share factors that increase risk of brain tumours.

Factors that put you at a risk of having a brain tumour

1. Family history and genetic disorders

Individuals with a family history of brain tumours or certain inherited genetic conditions like Li-Fraumeni syndrome, neurofibromatosis, or tuberous sclerosis have a higher risk. These genetic mutations can promote abnormal cell growth in the brain or nervous system, making tumour development more likely.

2. Age

The risk of developing brain tumours increases with age. While some tumours, such as medulloblastomas, are more common in children, many types like glioblastomas and meningiomas tend to occur more frequently in adults over the age of 50 due to prolonged exposure to risk factors and age-related genetic mutations.

3. Exposure to radiation

People who have been exposed to high doses of ionising radiation, either through cancer treatments like radiotherapy or from environmental exposures such as nuclear accidents are at a greater risk of developing brain tumours, as radiation can damage brain cell DNA.

4. Weakened immune system

Those with compromised immune systems due to conditions like HIV/AIDS, organ transplants, or prolonged immunosuppressive therapy are more susceptible to developing certain brain tumours, especially lymphomas, as the immune system plays a key role in detecting and destroying abnormal cells.

5. Occupational and environmental exposure

Long-term exposure to certain industrial chemicals or toxins such as pesticides, formaldehyde, vinyl chloride, and petroleum-based substances may increase the likelihood of brain tumours. People working in industries like rubber manufacturing or oil refining may face higher risks.

6. Previous cancer history

Survivors of childhood cancer or those who have received radiation therapy to the head or spine earlier in life have a significantly higher risk of developing secondary brain tumours later. The long-term effects of treatment can alter healthy cell function and structure.

7. Electromagnetic fields and mobile use

Although still debated, prolonged exposure to electromagnetic fields, especially from excessive mobile phone use near the head, has raised concerns. Some studies suggest a possible link to brain tumour development, although conclusive evidence is lacking.

8. Gender

Certain types of brain tumours, like meningiomas, are more common in women, possibly due to hormonal influences. On the other hand, glioblastomas tend to occur more frequently in men. Hormonal imbalances may play a role in tumour growth and development.

9. Head trauma and inflammation

Chronic inflammation or past head injuries might contribute to a higher risk of brain tumour development. Though not a primary cause, long-term inflammation and tissue damage can potentially lead to abnormal cellular changes in the brain over time.

Early detection and treatment are essential, as the tumour's impact can range from mild discomfort to life-threatening complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.