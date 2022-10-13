Are Vegetarians Prone To Sugar Cravings? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee Explains The Link Between Low Protein Intake & Hypoglycaemia

Increase your intake of protein by consuming vegetarian protein-rich foods to reduce sugar cravings

In one of her recent Instagram reels, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains what may be a cause for sugar cravings. She explains how your protein intake could directly affect your sugar cravings.

She says, “So, why is sugar so addictive? Why do people crave sugar? I'm asked all these questions. So I'll tell you when you eat sugar, it goes straight to the pleasure centre in the brain right to the dopamine receptors and that makes you feel good and therefore it's addictive. Usually, I have seen that its scientifically proven that people with hypoglycaemia experience a sugar craving.

She further elaborates, “When there is a dip in your sugar level due to stress, due to exercise, due to overwork, due to whatever reason. When you experience hypoglycaemia your sugar levels, you will start experiencing the sugar craving and who gets this kind of hypoglycaemia or sugar craving .”

She further explains how vegetarians may be prone to this. She explains, “vegetarians don't eat adequate protein of course they can eat adequate protein in their diet but they don't focus because the protein count the diet is low and they experience low sugar or hyperglycaemia. They can overcome this by eating adequate protein thats all. It just takes eating adequate protein about 50 to 70 grams during the day depending on your high weight age and activity to overcome this sugar craving problem.”

Take a look at her reel:

Brain chemistry and the need for sugar are related. Amino acids, which make up protein, help to create the chemicals in the brain that curb sugar cravings. We also have clear thinking and can easily resist cravings when those hormones are functioning at their best.

As protein travels through the small intestine, it encourages the production of the hormone CCK. CCK decreases our overall appetite for carbohydrates. Therefore, a low-protein diet results in reduced CCK and amounts of important brain chemicals. Strong cravings for carbohydrates, especially sugar, result from that.

Try adding more protein to your diet if you want to reduce your sugar cravings.

