Anxiety: 14 Foods That Can Help You Lower Anxiety

Eating berries and oranges lower anxiety and boost happy hormones

Living with anxiety can be mentally, emotionally, and physically straining. People often mistake general anxiousness with anxiety although there is a significant difference. On one hand, feeling anxious can be a response to work stress, getting a result on a test, going on a date with someone, or other instances that can induce nervousness. On the other hand, anxiety may be a more severe case of anxiousness and might even be caused without a specific stimulus.

What we eat, our lifestyle, workout routine, and various other factors can influence our moods and anxiety symptoms. In this article, we discuss some foods that can help you reduce anxiety and promote happy moods.

14 foods that lower anxiety and also promote happy moods:

Seeds

Seeds such as pumpkin seeds and chia seeds are a great source of nutrients such as magnesium, vitamins, and amino acids. All of these nutrients promote the production of happy hormones in the body

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, and limes are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants that reduce the damage to our cells. Cell damage that might cause anxiety.

Yogurt

Yogurt and various other dairy products are a great way to reduce anxiety as they are rich in the amino acid tryptophan. Tryptophan boosts the production of dopamine and other happy hormones which further also betters brain function.

Nuts

Nuts such as almonds, Brazil nuts, etc. are another great source of magnesium and amino acid tryptophan. Both of these nutrients are directly linked to increase in serotonin and dopamine.

Quinoa

Consuming carbohydrates releases serotonin in the body and helps relax the mind. Quinoa and other whole grains help lower anxiety and boost happy moods.

Berries

Berries such as blueberries and strawberries have been proven to release happy hormones in the body. They are also rich in antioxidants which help protect our cells from damage.

Fatty fish

Fatty fish and other foods rich in healthy fats better the absorption of other nutrients in the body that are essential to our mental health. Fatty fish such as salmon and tuna have also been proven to better the efficacy of antidepressants.

Bell peppers

Although citrus fruits are popular for being a great source of vitamin C, bell peppers actually have a higher vitamin C content than oranges. They protect us from cell damage, damage that can later cause anxiety.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is an amazing superfood and benefits the mind and the body in numerous ways. It is rich in magnesium, vitamins, and antioxidants, all of which reduce anxiety.

Avocados

Avocado is another superfood perfect for plant-based dieters if they want to lower their anxiety. Avocados are rich in B vitamins, amino acids, fibre, magnesium, and healthy fats. All of these nutrients have been proven to lower anxiety and promote the production of happy hormones.

Jasmine tea

Teas such as jasmine tea and chamomile tea work as great relaxers and help soothe the mind. They are also a better alternative to regular tea and coffee which are high in caffeine and might worsen anxiety.

Eggs

Eggs are another great source of magnesium as well as various amino acids that help in the production of happy hormones and reduce anxiety.

Leafy greens

B vitamins play a crucial role in lowering anxiety and promoting the production of various happy hormones. Leafy green vegetables such as lettuce, cabbage, spinach, broccoli, and so on are a great source of B vitamins.

Chicken

Chicken is a great source of B vitamins as well as the tryptophan amino acid, both of which have been linked to lowering anxiety. These two nutrients also promote the production of happy hormones.

In conclusion, ensuring you eat food that is fit for your body and mind is essential to a happy and smooth life. Along with this, engaging in physical activities can also reduce symptoms of anxiety and various other mood disorders. However, we do not suggest these foods as a replacement to correct medication or counselling. If you are under medication, these suggestions are to be taken in accordance with the medication.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.