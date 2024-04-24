Anaemia: Best Summer Foods To Help Cure Iron Deficiency

Lentils and chickpeas are a great plant-based source of iron

Iron is an essential mineral that plays a vital role in various bodily functions, including transporting oxygen in the blood and supporting metabolism. Incorporating iron-rich foods into your diet especially during the summer, can help alleviate iron deficiency. Read on as we share a list of iron-rich summer foods.

9 Summer foods that can help boost iron levels in the body:

1. Spinach

Spinach is rich in non-heme iron, which is not as readily absorbed by the body as heme iron found in animal products. However, consuming spinach alongside vitamin C-rich foods like citrus fruits or bell peppers can enhance iron absorption. Enjoy spinach in salads, smoothies, or cooked dishes like sautéed spinach.

2. Lentils

Lentils are a great plant-based source of iron. They also contain fibre, which can aid digestion and prevent constipation, a common issue associated with iron supplements. To maximise iron absorption from lentils, pair them with foods high in vitamin C, such as tomatoes or lemon juice, and consume them in soups, salads, or as a side dish.

3. Quinoa

Quinoa is not only a good source of iron but also contains other nutrients like protein and magnesium. Rinse quinoa thoroughly before cooking to remove its natural coating, which can contain compounds called saponins that may inhibit nutrient absorption. Enjoy quinoa as a base for salads, stir-fries, or as a side dish.

4. Chickpeas

Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are rich in iron and protein. Pairing chickpeas with vitamin C-rich foods like lemon juice or tomatoes can enhance iron absorption. Enjoy chickpeas in salads, hummus, or roasted as a crunchy snack.

5. Tofu

Tofu is a versatile plant-based source of iron. It also contains calcium and protein, making it a nutritious addition to vegetarian and vegan diets. Incorporate tofu into stir-fries, salads, or grilled dishes for a boost of iron.

6. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are a convenient and delicious snack that provides iron, along with other nutrients like zinc and magnesium. Enjoy pumpkin seeds on their own as a snack, or sprinkle them over salads, yogurt, or oatmeal for added crunch and nutrition.

7. Apricots

Dried apricots are a portable and tasty snack that provides iron, fibre, and antioxidants. Enjoy dried apricots on their own as a snack, or chop them up and add them to trail mix or oatmeal for a nutritious boost.

8. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains iron, along with antioxidants like flavonoids that may have various health benefits. Choose dark chocolate with a high cocoa content for the most iron and antioxidant benefits. Enjoy dark chocolate as an occasional treat or use it in recipes like homemade energy bars or desserts.

9. Soybeans

Soybeans are a rich source of iron, protein, and other nutrients. Incorporate soybeans into your diet by enjoying edamame as a snack, adding tofu to stir-fries or salads, or incorporating soy milk into smoothies or cereal.

Pairing plant-based sources of iron with vitamin C-rich foods can enhance iron absorption. Additionally, incorporating these foods into a balanced diet provides a wide range of nutrients that support overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.