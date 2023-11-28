You Must Add These Iron-Rich Foods To Your Winter Diet

Lentils are not only rich in iron but also provide a good amount of protein

Iron is a mineral that is essential for various bodily functions. It is a crucial component of haemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body. Iron is also important for energy production, immune function, and proper growth and development.

Consuming iron-rich foods, regardless of the season, is generally beneficial for health. During the winter, however, there are a few reasons why it may be especially important. Cold weather increases the risk of developing seasonal illnesses, such as colds and flu, which can lead to anaemia due to increased iron requirements during infection.

Additionally, some studies suggest that individuals might have slightly lower iron levels during the winter months, potentially due to a decrease in sunlight exposure and certain dietary changes. Including iron-rich foods in your diet can help maintain adequate iron levels, which is important for optimal immune function, increased energy levels, and prevention of iron deficiency anaemia. Read on as we share a list of iron-rich foods you can add to your die this winter.

9 Iron-rich foods you must incorporate into your winter diet:

1. Spinach

Packed with iron, spinach is a great addition to your winter diet. Iron helps in the production of red blood cells, which enhance oxygen circulation in the body and prevent fatigue.

2. Lentils

Lentils are not only rich in iron but also provide a good amount of protein. Including lentils in your winter diet can help in maintaining energy levels and supporting muscle health.

3. Dried apricots

Dried apricots are a portable and iron-rich snack option for winter. They are also a good source of vitamin C, which aids iron absorption in the body.

4. Pumpkin seeds

Loaded with iron, pumpkin seeds are an easy and nutritious snack option for winter. They also contain other minerals like magnesium and zinc, which support the immune system.

5. Tofu

A plant-based source of iron, tofu is a suitable option for vegetarians and vegans. Incorporating tofu into your winter meals ensures a good supply of iron without the need for animal products.

6. Quinoa

Quinoa is a gluten-free grain that contains a considerable amount of iron. It is also rich in fiber and essential amino acids, making it a wholesome addition to your winter diet.

7. Oysters

Oysters are a fantastic source of iron and other essential minerals like zinc and selenium. Consuming oysters in moderation can help strengthen the immune system and improve overall health.

8. Dark chocolate

Surprisingly, dark chocolate can be a good source of iron. Opt for dark chocolate with a high percentage of cocoa to reap the benefits while enjoying a delicious treat.

9. Chickpeas

Chickpeas are not only rich in iron but also provide a good amount of protein and dietary fibre. Including chickpeas in your winter diet can help in maintaining healthy blood iron levels.

Adding these iron-rich foods to your winter diet can help prevent iron deficiency and boost overall health. Iron is essential for maintaining energy levels, supporting the immune system, and preventing anaemia symptoms like fatigue and weakness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.