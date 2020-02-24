Amboli: These Desi Pancakes Can Be A Perfect Pick For A Quick And Nutritious Breakfast

Amboli: The batter of these desi pancakes is prepared by grinding dal and rice together

Having a healthy breakfast can be a tough task to accomplish. Falling short of time is definitely the biggest reason for this. Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is of the opinion that it is important to have hot and homemade breakfast on a daily basis. It helps you kickstart your day on a healthy note and also facilitates better assimilation of micro-nutrients, reduces stress and cravings for junk food in the rest of the day. Poha, idli, upma, dosa, parantha and poori sabzis are some traditionally eaten breakfast foods that offer a variety of health benefits.

Amboli- Why it makes for a quick and nutritious breakfast option

Speaking of a few quick breakfast options, you can opt for nuts and fruits. Or, you can take something cooked from last night like amboli, sattu, homemade laddoo made of millets, peanuts, nuts and jaggery.

In one of her recent posts on Instagram, Diwekar talks about amboli, which is a quick, healthy and traditional breakfast food item. "Diet trends are temporary, breakfast is permanent. Amongst the countless speciality food items in our country, a big majority are for breakfast. There are options for every possible situation - a big celebration, a festival, an upvaas, limited time to cook, and many more," Diwekar writes in her post.

She goes on to add that one such time tested, heritage breakfast preparation is Amboli. "It is a mixture of rice, pulses, herbs and spices and once prepared can be cooked into a delicious meal in less than 5 minutes," she writes.

How to prepare Amboli

Diwekar shares her mother, Rekha Diwekar's recipe of Amboli (shared on Instagram).

For Amboli flour

You need patni variety of rice (5 cups), chana dal and urad dal (1 cup each), coriander seeds (1/3 cups) and methi seeds (2 tsp). You can tweak the quantity of coriander seeds and methi seeds as per your taste.

To prepare the amboli flour, you need to grind all ingredients together. This batter can be used multiple times. You can store it in an airtight glass container.

For amboli

Take small quantity of the amboli flour, add water and some chaas or curd to prepare a batter. It is quite similar to the batter of a pancake. Keep it aside for one hour. Now add some red chilli powder, salt, haldi and crushed garlic. Mix the ingredient well. You can also add some water to get desired consistency.

Take an iron tawa, add some oil and spread it over the tawa. Add one big spoon of the Amboli batter and cover it with a lid. Cook on low flame. Flip it on the other side and cook for two minutes.

Once the Amboli flour is prepared with you, it should not take much time to cook these desi pancakes. They are delicious to taste and absolutely nutritious.

