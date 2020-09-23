Always Tired? These Common Vitamin Deficiencies Could Be The Culprit

Several vitamin deficiencies can make you feel tired constantly

Constant tiredness throughout the day can make it difficult to perform day to day functions. There can be several possible reasons behind tiredness. Lack of sleep, low levels of physical activity or improper diet can make you feel tired. Constant tiredness can be a sign of some health condition too. In several cases, it can be a sign of deficiency of a particular vitamin or several vitamins. Many ignore this common sign of vitamin deficiency. If you are also finding it difficult to complete your day to day tasks efficiently due to constant tiredness or fatigue, here are some common vitamin deficiencies that need to be addressed.

Vitamin deficiencies that could lead to constant tiredness

1. Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is essential for the production of red blood cells and DNA. It is also essential for the functioning of the nervous system. When your body does not receive enough vitamin B12 you may feel fatigued and tired all the time. It can also lead to weakness. Vitamin B12 deficiency affects the production of red blood cells which affect the transportation of oxygen throughout the body. This further contributes to tiredness.

Food sources of vitamin B12 are fish, meat, eggs, salmon and fortified cereal.

Vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to constant tiredness

2. Vitamin D

Vitamin D also known as the sunshine vitamin is essential for the body to function properly. It is essential for your bones and teeth as it is responsible for the absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. It is also responsible for optimum functioning of the immune system. Vitamin D deficiency can lead to tiredness. This sign is often overlooked. Studies have also highlighted the link between vitamin D deficiency and tiredness or fatigue.

Sunlight is one of the best sources of vitamin D. Your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. Food sources of vitamin D are- salmon, cod liver oil, egg yolks, mushrooms and fortified foods.

3. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is well known for its properties to boost immunity. It is also beneficial for your skin and hair. One of the earliest signs of vitamin C deficiency is fatigue and tiredness. Vitamin C is also important for the absorption of iron from the diet which is important for formation and functioning of red blood cells.

Kiwi fruit is loaded with vitamin C and fibre

Food sources of vitamin are- citrus fruits, kiwi fruit, pineapple, papaya, strawberries, watermelon and mango.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.