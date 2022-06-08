Allergic To Dust? 12 Superfoods To Reduce Symptoms

Adding cinnamon to your diet can increase your immunity and also reduce allergy symptoms

Dust allergy refers to a reaction caused by the body upon inhaling dust mites that are present in the dust. This allergy might cause runny nose, sneezing, fever, and difficulty in breathing. Being allergic to dust is an indicator of a compromised immune system.

People with strong immunity systems most times can come in contact with dust mites without any significant reaction. In fact, if you experience dust allergies regularly, it may be an indicator of a weak immune system. Our lifestyle, diet, and workout routine have all been proven to may a significant role in strengthening or reducing our immunity.

Superfoods refer to foods that have very high nutritive value and have little to no bad effects on the body. In this article, we discuss some superfoods that are great for you if you have a dust allergy.

12 superfoods that can combat or reduce symptoms of dust allergy:

1. Green tea

Green tea is known for its benefits on our metabolism and immune system. It also helps ease the irritation is the nose.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric is popularly known for its healing and immunity-boosting abilities, especially in southern Asia. It can be consumed with hot milk to increase immunity.

3. Honey

Honey is another great superfood that provides various benefits. Its anti-inflammatory properties help reduce symptoms.

4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon similar to honey is a great addition to your diet if you wish to increase your immunity or want to reduce your allergy symptoms.

5. Nuts

Nuts such as almonds, cashews, walnuts, etc. are known for their nutritional value. They not only increase immunity but help reduce inflammation.

6. Tomatoes

Tomatoes have a component called lycopene which gives them their bright red colour. Lycopene is an antioxidant that protects and heals our cells.

7. Ginger

Ginger is another popular superfood known for its healing properties. Ginger helps reduce congestion and inflammation caused by dust allergy.

8. Onions

Onions contain a component called quercetin. This component helps reduces the production of histamine. Histamine is a compound the body releases as a response to allergies which causes inflammation, congestion, and so on.

9. Garlic

Garlic similar to ginger is a popular superfood used regularly in Indian and southern Asian cuisine. It has exceptional immunity-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties.

10. Chicken

A bowl of warm chicken soup might actually be the way to go. Chicken is rich in protein and also boosts immunity and energy levels in the body.

11. Yogurt

Yogurt and other foods rich in probiotics help equip the body to deal with different eternal radicals and infection-causing organisms. It also has anti-inflammatory properties.

12. Salmon

Salmons and other fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which makes them extremely beneficial for the body. They also have anti-inflammatory properties.

In conclusion, small changes in your diet can significantly improve your immune system and its ability to fight external radicals. Besides this, we also encourage you to engage in physical activities and reduce the consumption of alcohol and cigarettes. Both of these substances have been proven to compromise or immune system.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.