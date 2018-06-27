Allergic Conjunctivitis On The Rise In Kids And Adults: 6 Effective Home Remedies For Allergic Conjunctivitis

Allergic conjunctivitis is characterised with the inflammation of the eyes

Summer in Delhi has brought with itself dust particles and pollution. When our body comes in contact with dust particles, it becomes prone to various allergic diseases. Allergic conjunctivitis refers to an allergic reaction of the eyes due to these particles present in the air. With the rise of pollution in Delhi NCR, the incidence of allergic conjunctivitis has also increased. The ophthalmologist say that children are more prone to such allergies during this season. The doctors suggest that the best way to prevent any such disease is to first and foremost take care of our eyes. Allergic conjunctivitis, more commonly known as pink eye, is characterised with the inflammation of the eyes. The inner part of the eyelid, known as the conjunctiva is susceptible to allergens like pollen grains and dust particles. When a foreign substance hampers with the conjunctiva, the immune system of the body releases antibodies which can lead to an allergic reaction like conjunctivitis. Symptoms of conjunctivitis include redness, itching and watering of the eyes, thus the name pink eye. Some people with hay fever may also develop allergic conjunctivitis. Allergic conjunctivitis is not contagious, but it usually affects both the eyes at the same time. During such conditions, if we are unable to prevent the disease, we should know how to get rid of it.

Here are 6 effective home remedies that can help you treat allergic conjunctivitis:

1. Cold compress

A cold compress is a comfort measure that can provide immediate relief. Use one or more small pieces of linen cloth and dip it in ice cold water. Remove the excess water from the cloth and apply it on your eyes. This can help you reduce itchiness and swelling caused due to the foreign substance that has entered the eyes. Repeat this several times for at least 5-10 minutes. It is advised to use different cloth pieces for both the eyes to avoid the infection from increasing.

Ice pack or cold compress can help reduce imflammation

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Saline solution

Washing your eyes with saline solution is an effective home remedy against allergic conjunctivitis. Saline solution is a mixture of common salt and water. Use saline solution as an eyewash. Saline solution helps minimise inflammation and irritation in the eyes. Make sure you don't use hot saline solution which can cause more harm to your eyes than good.

3. Rose water

Rose water has anti-inflammatory and soothing properties. A few drops of rose water a day in the infected eye for 2-3 days can help you treat allergic conjunctivitis. You can also put cotton balls dipped in rose water over your eyes. This will help you with the irritation. Rose water is cool and soothing for the eyes, and helps to get rid of the dust particle that caused allergic conjunctivitis in the first place.

Rose water has cooling and soothing properties

4. Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera consists of compounds such as aloin and amodin that have anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties. These properties make aloe vera gel an important and effective home remedy for allergic conjunctivitis. Aloe vera also helps to reduce inflammation and speeds up the healing process against the allergy caused due to dust particles. It is advised to apply aloe vera gel around the infected area when you notice the symptoms of conjunctivitis. Aloe vera does not have any adverse effects on the cornea of the eye.

5. Turmeric

Turmeric powder has many known healing properties. It is also effective against allergic conjunctivitis. Turmeric can help reduce inflammation in the eyes. It has antibacterial properties that prevent any further infection in the eye. Soak a piece of cotton or cloth to a pot of boiled turmeric water. Use the soaked cloth piece as a warm compress to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

Turmeric powder has many known healing properties

6. Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea can be used as a cold compress or an eyewash. It provides relief from swelling and itchiness in the eye. Use two tea bags of chamomile tea and leave them on for 5 minutes in a cup of hot water. Refrigerate the tea bags and apply them as a cold compress over the eyes. For faster recovery, do this for 3-4 times a day for 2-3 days. The anti-microbial properties of chamomile tea make it an effective home remedy for allergic conjunctivitis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.