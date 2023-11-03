Air Pollution: 10 Foods That Can Boost Lung Health

To reduce impact of air pollution on lung health, it is crucial to advocate for reductions in pollution

Air pollution refers to the presence of harmful substances in the air, such as pollutants or toxins, released from various sources such as vehicles, industrial emissions, and burning of fossil fuels. These pollutants can have a detrimental impact on the environment and human health.

Air pollution can affect our lung health. When we breathe in polluted air, particles and chemicals can irritate and damage the respiratory system. It can lead to various respiratory problems, such as asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, and even lung cancer. Fine particulate matter, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and sulphur dioxide are some of the common air pollutants known to be harmful to lung health.

While eating healthy food cannot completely protect our lungs against air pollution, it can contribute to better lung health and potentially reduce the risks associated with air pollution. Read on as we share a list of foods you can incorporate in your diet and better lung health and protection against air pollution.

10 Foods to help boost lung health:

1. Leafy green vegetables

Rich in antioxidants and vitamins, such as vitamin C and E, these vegetables can help protect the lungs from oxidative damage caused by pollutants.

2. Berries

The high content of antioxidants in berries, such as strawberries and blueberries, can help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the lungs.

3. Garlic

Known for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, garlic can support lung health by reducing the risk of infections and inflammation.

4. Turmeric

With its active compound curcumin, turmeric possesses anti-inflammatory properties that can help protect the lungs from pollutants.

5. Ginger

Ginger contains gingerol, a compound that has anti-inflammatory effects and may help reduce airway inflammation caused by pollution.

6. Green tea

Teeming with antioxidants, green tea can reduce inflammation and improve lung function due to its polyphenol content.

7. Oranges

Citrus fruits like oranges are excellent sources of vitamin C, which can boost the immune system and protect against respiratory infections.

8. Nuts

Nuts, including almonds and walnuts, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that have anti-inflammatory properties and may reduce the risk of respiratory conditions.

9. Fatty fish

Fish such as salmon and mackerel are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which can provide protection against lung inflammation caused by air pollution.

10. Apples

Apples contain flavonoids and antioxidants that promote lung health and reduce the risk of respiratory diseases.

Certain nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants found in fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds play a role in reducing inflammation, boosting immunity, and protecting against oxidative stress caused by air pollutants. However, it is essential to note that while a healthy diet can support lung health, it cannot fully counteract the detrimental effects of air pollution.

To mitigate the impact of air pollution on lung health, it is crucial to advocate for reductions in pollution levels and support clean air initiatives. Using air purifiers, avoiding outdoor physical activities during high pollution days, and wearing appropriate protective masks are some additional measures to consider in highly polluted areas.

