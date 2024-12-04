Adulteration Caught In Black Lentil; Here Are Some Prevention Tips To Follow As A Consumer

Always check the packaging for intact seals, expiry dates and nutritional labels

Lentils are an integral part of our diet. They provide numerous health benefits and work as a source of protein for vegetarians and vegans alike. However, could it be causing more harm than good? As per a video shared by an Instagram user, when she tried to soak black dal, it turned out to be green leaving black, ink-like colour in the soaked water. It appears the dal was coloured black to sell it on a higher price. Some adulterations can be harmful for consumption. Looking out for such adulterations in foods is essential for better health. Keep reading as we share a list of ways through which you can prevent consuming adulterer foods.

Tips to prevent consumption of adultered food:

1. Buy from trusted vendors

Always purchase food items from reputable stores or certified brands. Trusted vendors are more likely to follow necessary food safety rules which can minimise the chances of adulteration. Local and unregulated sellers might cut corners as shown in the video to maximise profits, so verify their credibility before purchasing.

2. Inspect packaging and labels

Always check the packaging for intact seals, expiry dates and nutritional labels. You must sake sure that the food item carries certification marks like FSSAI. etc. Poor packaging or incomplete labelling can indicate substandard or adulterated goods.

3. Perform simple tests at home

Several household tests can help you identify adulteration. You can dissolve sugar in water to check for chalk powder. Adding a drop of iodine to rice can help you test for starch adulteration. These tests are inexpensive and can quickly help you find the presence of impurities.

4. Choose seasonal and whole foods

Adulteration is common in off-season fruits and vegetables. They are often treated with ripening agents or synthetic dyes. You should go for seasonal and locally sourced produce to reduce your risk. Along with this, buy whole spices instead of ground ones as powdered forms are more susceptible to mixing with inferior substances.

5. Avoid unbranded and loose products

Loose items like oil, salt, or spices are more prone to adulteration due to the absence of quality checks. Always prefer sealed, branded products that have undergone strict testing procedures.

6. Wash and clean thoroughly

Properly washing fruits, vegetables, and grains can remove surface contaminants like chemicals and dyes. Use salt water or a baking soda solution for an extra layer of safety. Peeling fruits and vegetables can also reduce the risk of consuming surface impurities.

7. Be wary of unusual colours and smells

Adulterated foods often appear unnaturally bright or have a strong synthetic smell due to added dyes and chemicals. For instance, milk with detergent or formalin may smell unusual, and glowing yellow turmeric could indicate the use of lead chromate.

8. Avoid eating from unhygienic sources

Street food or meals prepared in unsanitary conditions are at a higher risk of adulteration. Contaminated water, substandard oil, and low-quality raw materials are often used, which can compromise food safety. Opt for hygienic restaurants or home-cooked meals when possible.

9. Check for artificial additives

Processed foods are often laced with synthetic preservatives, flavour enhancers, and colorants. Read ingredient lists carefully and avoid items with unknown or excessive additives. Natural alternatives, such as homemade snacks, are a safer option.

10. Stay updated on food alerts

Government agencies and health organisations often release alerts about adulterated food items in the market. Stay informed through credible sources to avoid purchasing such products. Following food safety campaigns and apps like "Food Safety Connect" can also provide guidance.

By following these tips, you can significantly reduce your exposure to adulterated foods and ensure a safer, healthier diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.