Addicted To Desserts? Break Sugar Addiction With These Strategies In No Time

Do you have a sweet tooth? Do you crave sugary items too often? Is dessert your favourite part of the meal? Sugar addiction can be harmful for you in various ways. It is also responsible for unhealthy weight gain. Too much sugar consumption is linked with several health issues. It can increase the risk of heart diseases and contribute to acne. Too much sugar can also increase the risk of type-2 diabetes. If you are eating excess sugar you may also experience lack of energy. To avoid the complications of eating too much sugar you must find strategies to quit sugar addiction. Here are some ways to fight sugar addiction.

Ways to fight sugar addiction

1. Keep a count

You must keep a check on the amount of sugar you are consuming in a day. Whenever you are adding sugar to any food or drink, count the number of spoons you are adding. This will help you understand how much sugar you are consuming and how much you need to reduce per day. This will help you reduce it slowly with time.

Consuming too much sugar can also contribute to acne

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Ditch drinks loaded with sugar

You might not know but most drinks are loaded with sugar. This can add to a huge number of calories to your diet. Most carbonated drinks and packed juices are loaded with sugar and calories. Water is the best drink to choose from. If you want to drink fruit juice you must choose only fresh fruit juice.

3. Manage stress

When you are stressed you are more likely to crave sugar-loaded foods. Stress can also make you consume too many calories. Stress is also harmful for your health in various ways. It can increase the risk of heart diseases and stroke. You can try exercise, yoga and meditation to manage stress.

Stress can also make you eat too much sugar

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Eat a fruit to fight cravings

Sometimes cravings can become irresistible. In such a situation you should find healthy alternates. A fruit can help you fight sugar cravings as well as provide you with several nutrients. There are a variety of fruits to choose from.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.