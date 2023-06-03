Add They Foods To Your Kids Diet For Better Brain Health

Legumes and beans are a punch of brain-friendly nutrients

A healthy diet can greatly improve the brain health of kids in a variety of ways. One of the most important ways that a healthy diet can improve brain health is by providing the necessary nutrients and vitamins that the brain needs to function properly.

To help us better understand how we can use a healthy diet to improve the brain health of our kids, nutritionist Lovneet Batra share foods you can add to your kids' diet. She writes, "Proper nutrition is important for all aspects of health, including the growth and functioning of the brain. "

"Although no one food or “superfood” can ensure optimal brain development for children, some foods are packed with the necessary nutrients they need for their brain to develop and function at its best." She continues. Read on as we list foods nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared that can help boost health of your children.

5 Foods to add to your kids' diet for better brain health, as per the nutritionist:

1. Yogurt is a good source of iodine, a nutrient the body essential for brain development and cognitive function. In addition to being a good source of iodine, yogurt is loaded with many other nutrients such as protein, zinc, B12, and selenium that are important for brain functioning.

2. Green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, and lettuce contain brain-protecting compounds, including folate, flavonoids, carotenoids, and vitamins E and K. Plus, a diet high in carotenoid-rich foods, such as leafy greens, may boost cognitive function in children.

3. Legumes and beans are a punch of brain-friendly nutrients, including magnesium, zinc, fiber, antioxidants, and folate. all help to boost your mood and brain health.

4. Whole grains, such as wheat, barley, rice, amaranth, steel-cut oats, are rich in many of the B vitamins that preserves brain function, potentially preserving memory

5. Nuts & seeds are a superfood loaded with monounsaturated fat and omega-3, making it ideal for brain development. A novel phytochemical present in pistachios, which is called Lutein, provides significant health impacts affecting the cognitive function. Pumpkin seeds contain powerful antioxidants that protect the body and brain

By providing a diet that is balanced and rich in nutrients you can promote improved brain health and overall wellness for your kids.

