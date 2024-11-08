Add These Foods To Your Diet For A Post-Diwali Detox

These foods naturally flush toxins out of the system and help get your health back on track

A post-Diwali detox is a short-term dietary and lifestyle reset aimed at cleansing the body after indulging in festive treats, which often include rich, fried, and sugary foods. The celebrations can lead to bloating, fatigue, and even digestive discomfort due to an overload of refined carbs, sweets, and oils. A detox helps by flushing out toxins, supporting digestion, and rebalancing nutrients to regain energy and reduce any post-festive sluggishness. This detox doesn't require extreme measures—just nourishing, wholesome foods that aid the body in returning to a healthy balance. Keep reading as we share a list of detox tips you can follow post-Diwali to get your diet and health back on track.

Here are ten foods to incorporate into your post-Diwali detox

1. Lemon water

Start your day with warm lemon water to help stimulate digestion and boost metabolism. Lemons are high in vitamin C, which promotes liver function and acts as a natural diuretic, flushing out toxins from the body.

2. Green leafy vegetables

Spinach, kale, and fenugreek (methi) are packed with fibre, vitamins, and minerals that help cleanse the liver. Their chlorophyll content also assists in removing toxins from the bloodstream, promoting overall detoxification.

3. Ginger

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger is excellent for soothing the digestive tract and reducing bloating. Adding ginger to teas or meals can help speed up metabolism and aid in the digestion of rich festive foods.

4. Turmeric

With its powerful antioxidant, curcumin, turmeric supports liver detox and boosts immunity. Consuming turmeric milk or adding it to soups and curries can aid in reducing inflammation and cleansing the body naturally.

5. Apples

High in fibre and antioxidants, apples support liver health and aid in digestion. Their pectin content helps bind toxins in the intestine, making them easier to eliminate, which is ideal for a post-festive reset.

6. Beetroot

This vibrant root vegetable is loaded with antioxidants and nitrates that support liver and blood detoxification. Adding beetroot to salads or smoothies helps flush out toxins and promotes better blood flow, refreshing the body post-celebration.

7. Green tea

A rich source of catechins, green tea helps increase the body's ability to burn fat and aids liver function. Drinking a cup or two daily can help combat bloating, support hydration, and boost metabolism.

8. Yogurt

Probiotic-rich yogurt helps replenish good gut bacteria that might be thrown off balance after heavy eating. It aids digestion, reduces bloating, and supports immunity, making it an excellent addition to a detox plan.

9. Cucumber

Naturally hydrating and low in calories, cucumber helps flush out excess water weight and soothe digestion. Its high water content keeps you hydrated and aids in cleansing the kidneys.

10. Coconut water

Packed with electrolytes and antioxidants, coconut water helps rehydrate and revitalise the body. It naturally flushes toxins out of the system and helps restore electrolyte balance after days of festive food and drink.

Follow these tips for better overall health post-Diwali.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.