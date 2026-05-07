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About 40 passengers Left Ship Hit By Hantavirus Outbreak At Island Of St. Helena

Recent update details that about 40 passengers from a cruise ship by a deadly hantavirus outbreak have disembarked on St. Helena.

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About 40 passengers Left Ship Hit By Hantavirus Outbreak At Island Of St. Helena
  • About 40 passengers disembarked from a cruise ship at St. Helena amid a hantavirus outbreak
  • The cruise ship stopped at St. Helena, a remote island in the South Atlantic Ocean
  • A Dutch man died from the hantavirus, and his wife was among those who left the ship
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About 40 passengers from a cruise ship by a deadly hantavirus outbreak have disembarked on St. Helena, according to Dutch officials.

Around 40 passengers, including the wife of a Dutch man who died, left the cruise ship during a stop at St. Helena, a small, craggy island in the South Atlantic Ocean, the Dutch foreign ministry has said.

In a letter to parliament sent late Wednesday evening local time, foreign minister Tom Berendsen said that those who disembarked on the remote island included a Dutch woman who is hospitalized South Africa and a Swiss man who is also currently being treated.

Authorities did not confirm where the disembarked passengers are now.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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