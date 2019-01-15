A Glass Of This Drink Daily Can Be The Secret To A Healthy Life!

Wheatgrass is a good source of protein as well.

Wheatgrass is a kind of grass made from the Triticum aestivum plant. Wheatgrass can be called as a superfood as it is a powerhouse of nutrients. It contains several essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, iron, calcium, magnesium and amino acids. Wheatgrass juice is also a popular alkaline drink which is great for your overall health. It is usually consumed as a fresh juice but it also comes in powdered form. Health expert Luke Coutinho in his recent Instagram post talks about the numerous health benefits of this drink. The post said, "Wheatgrass is one of the most alkaline drinks you can consume for your immunity, health, ph levels, hair, skin and general well being, loaded with vitamins and minerals and chlorophyll."

It is great for digestion. It is commonly used to treat several digestive issues like inflammatory bowel syndrome, constipation and bloating. Due to high levels of enzymes it helps break down the food and absorb nutrients.

A healthy immune system is extremely important for your overall health. If the immune system is weak, then you are more likely to suffer cold, cough and other illnesses and diseases. One of the wheatgrass juice benefits is that it is loaded with amino acids and enzymes that protects our bodies from harmful carcinogens and pathogens which try to wreak havoc in our systems. The ample nutrients of the juice will strengthen each and every cell in our body, and ensure that they perform their function smoothly.

Photo Credit: iStock

The chlorophyll content in wheatgrass juice can be very useful for treating various skin conditions. It can benefit those with skin diseases that involve the outer and underlying layers of the skin. These include itching and burning feeling of the rectum, weeping and dry eczema, ivy poisoning, even conditions due to infection or insect bites. Wheatgrass juice can also be beneficial to treat psoriasis and eczema.

Another amazing benefit is that wheatgrass is a good source of protein. However, it is not a complete source of protein. Like most plant-based foods, wheatgrass is an excellent source of fiber, which can help reduce blood glucose, support healthy digestion and help people feel full for longer and control hunger pangs. This would ultimately help in weight loss as well.

The drink even has more Vitamin C than oranges and more Vitamin A than carrots. Therefore, a glass of this drink everyday will help as an extra fighter against the common cold, flu as well as preventing your body from some serious viruses such as bronchitis.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

