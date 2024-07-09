9 Tips To Help You Manage Migraines During Monsoon Season

Sudden weather changes, common during the monsoon, can trigger migraines

Migraines are intense, often debilitating headaches characterised by throbbing pain, typically on one side of the head, and may be accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound. Monsoon weather can exacerbate migraines due to fluctuations in atmospheric pressure, increased humidity, and sudden weather changes. These environmental changes can trigger migraines in susceptible individuals by causing chemical imbalances in the brain, affecting the levels of serotonin and other neurotransmitters. Additionally, the monsoon season may increase exposure to allergens and mould, further triggering migraine episodes. Fortunately, some tips may be helpful in reducing it. Keep reading as we share a list of tips to help overcome migraines in monsoon.

Tips to help manage migraines during this season

1. Stay hydrated

Dehydration is a common trigger for migraines. Staying hydrated helps maintain proper fluid balance in the body, reducing the risk of migraines. Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily. Avoid caffeinated and sugary drinks as they can cause dehydration. Consider carrying a water bottle to ensure consistent hydration.

2. Maintain a sleep schedule

Irregular sleep patterns can trigger migraines. Consistent sleep helps regulate the body's internal clock, reducing the likelihood of migraines. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. Create a relaxing bedtime routine to promote better sleep.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Manage stress

Stress is a significant migraine trigger. Managing stress can help reduce the frequency and severity of migraines. Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga. Regular exercise can also help manage stress levels.

4. Monitor weather changes

Sudden weather changes, common during the monsoon, can trigger migraines. Being aware of weather patterns can help in taking preventive measures. Use weather apps to track changes in atmospheric pressure and humidity. Consider staying indoors during sudden weather changes or when a migraine is likely.

5. Avoid trigger foods

Certain foods can trigger migraines. Identifying and avoiding these foods can reduce migraine occurrences. Keep a food diary to identify potential trigger foods. Common triggers include processed foods, aged cheeses, chocolate, caffeine, and alcohol.

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Maintain a balanced diet

Skipping meals or having an unbalanced diet can trigger migraines. A balanced diet ensures a steady supply of nutrients and energy. Eat regular meals with a balance of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. Include plenty of fruits and vegetables in your diet.

7. Practice good posture

Poor posture can lead to tension in the neck and shoulders, which can trigger migraines. Good posture reduces muscle strain and tension. Sit and stand with your back straight and shoulders relaxed.

8. Use essential oils

Some essential oils, such as peppermint and lavender, have calming and pain-relieving properties that can help alleviate migraine symptoms. Dilute essential oils with a carrier oil and apply to your temples and neck or use a diffuser.

Photo Credit: iStock

9. Limit screen time

Prolonged screen time can cause eye strain and trigger migraines. Reducing screen time can help prevent this. Take regular breaks from screens and use blue light filters on screens.

Implementing these tips can help manage migraines during the monsoon season effectively. It's important to remember that triggers can vary from person to person, so identifying and understanding personal triggers is crucial for optimal management.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.